Texas Tech edges out Tarleton State on the road

Stephenville, Texas – Texas Tech (13-12) handed Tarleton State (17-7) its first home loss of the season, defeating the Texans 3-2 in Stephenville on Wednesday evening.
Peyton Blythe’s solo home run in the top of the fifth proved to be the difference in the ballgame for the Red Raiders who homered twice in the game.
Tarleton State got on the board with a sac fly in the first inning, scoring Morgan Medford from third. Medford led off the inning with a triple in the right center gap and came home on a pop up behind short stop that forced Riley Love to make a back shoulder catch, carrying her momentum to the ground.
The Red Raiders struck back in the top of the third, tying the game at one as Payton Jackson doubled to right field, scoring Molly Grumbo from first.
Tech took the lead in the top of the fourth as Ehlen blasted her second home run in the last five days deep to center field to make it 2-1 Red Raiders.
Blythe increased the Red Raider advantage to 3-1 with a solo home run of her own the following inning, putting a charge in the ball to send it over the wall in right field.
Tarleton State cut its deficit to one, 3-2, as Georgia Capell drove the first pitch of the bottom of the fifth to left field for a solo home run.
The Texans looked to rally in the bottom of the sixth inning getting a one out base runner on with the top of the lineup due up, but Alanna Barraza fielded a ball at second base, tagged the runner and threw to first for the inning-ending double play.
Tech would go quietly in the top of the seventh, but Kendall Fritz and the Tech defense retired the heart of the Tarleton lineup in order to end the game.
Fritz (9-4) went the distance for the Red Raiders, picking up her ninth win of the season giving up two runs on three hits with four strikeouts and no walks.
NOTABLES
Kendall Fritz, fresh off her Big 12 Pitcher of the Week honors, is 4-0 in her last four outings. She continues to limit free passes on the season, with just 13 walks in 71.0 innings pitched.
Riley Ehlen went 2-for-3 at the dish with a single and a home run. In her last five games, Ehlen has five RBI off five hits in her last five games.
The Red Raiders homered twice in the game, the fifth multi-home run game of the season. Peyton Blythe’s home run was her third of the year, tying her with Carson Armijo, Abbie Orrick, Arriana Villa for the team lead. Tech now has 20 home runs as a team.
UP NEXT
The Red Raiders return home this weekend for the final weekend of nonconference play to host Incarnate Word and Northern Colorado in the Red Raider Classic.
