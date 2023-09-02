Texas Tech Football 2023 Game-By-Game Preview

By Russell Raunam

Alpha Media Intern

The Texas Tech Red Raiders ended the 2022 Campaign with four straight wins including a dominant 42-25 win over Ole Miss in the Tax Act Liberty Bowl. Texas Tech carried the momentum into the off-season coming in at 26 in the AP preseason poll, with high hopes to make a run at the wide open, expanded Big 12 Conference.

Today, I will break down game by game for Texas Tech in a highly anticipated 2023 season.

Week 1: Texas Tech at Wyoming Saturday September 9th 6:30 kickoff

Texas Tech opens their season off against a Wyoming team that takes pride in running the football and deep play actions when the timing is just right. Saddleback community college transfer Jamari Ferrell will be the starting running back for the Cowboys and will be a large focus point on getting the run game going early. After the departure of Tyree Wilson to the NFL Draft last April, it will be key for guys such as Syracuse transfer Steve Linton and Super Senior Tony Bradford Jr. to be leaders in the defensive front for Texas Tech. As for the other side of the ball, Texas Tech possesses a dynamic, fast-paced offense that is well versed in no huddle, and multiple 4th down attempts in a given game. With reigning Tax Act Liberty Bowl MVP Tyler Shough at the helm, the Red Raiders know how to light up a scoreboard. Wyoming is known for a stout defensive front that wins its games in the trenches. Look for Devonne Harris and Easton Gibbs to make an impact on Texas Tech’s newly established yet experienced offensive line.

Lubbock, Texas elevation sits at 3,200 feet. A number that can definitely affect opposing players who are not used to the thinner air. So when Texas Tech travels to Laramie, Wyoming, which hosts the highest elevation in college football at 7,165 feet, Will Texas Tech be uncomfortable to the thinnest air in college football?

Week 2 Oregon at Texas Tech Saturday September 9th 6:00 kickoff

Texas Tech’s first home game is a game many are looking forward to as it will consist of two high-flying offsenses, great coaching, and a bunch of flying tortillas come kickoff. Starting off with Oregon’s offense look no further than the man behind center and dark horse Heisman candidate QB Bo Nix. Nix has found his groove for the Ducks achieving his best season yet in 2022 where he totaled a career high in yards, (3,893) touchdowns (43) completion percentage (71.5%) and well, you get the point. Bo Nix is great. It will take a Texas Tech secondary that consists of depth and leadership with names of Malik Dunlap Sr., Bralyn Lux, Tyler Owens and more. The entire secondary room for Texas Tech is deep, and experienced. Will the Texas Tech defensive backs be able to shut down Bo Nix’s Ducks?

Texas Tech has its own set of weapons on the offensive side of the ball, with 75% of the starters coming back. Offensive coordinator Zach Kittley who once took WKU and NFL QB Bailey Zappe to record breaking heights, looks to do the same with Texas Tech. But while the passing game is very prominent for the Red Raiders, returning running back Tahj Brooks is a stocky 5’10” 230 pound bowling ball that can roll over opposing defenders. Brooks, who averaged 4.7 yards per carry while backing up NFL rookie SaRodorick Thompson in 2022, is set to be the premier back in Lubbock. How will this highly anticipated game fair? Only time will tell.

Week 3: Tarleton State at Texas Tech Saturday September 16th 6:00 kickoff

Texas Tech closes its non-conference schedule with Tarleton State. The Red Raiders are 134-43-13 all time vs FBS schools. Heading into the season, the Texans have yet to name a starter in the quarterback position and could run a dual QB offense between Nate Glantz and Tre Simmons. A strength Tarleton State possesses is within their offensive line, all 5 starters are juniors. Similar to Texas Tech’s offensive line, these guys have played a ton of snaps and work well together.

Non-conference games give the opportunity for teams to test out schemes and play calling to give insight on future situations. Along with mixing in redshirted players to see if any guys can make an impact in the four game eligibility that they have in the given year. Four star recruit Brendan Jordan, a true freshman who plays the STAR position, “Will be hard to redshirt” says head coach Joey Mquire. Jordan is a talented 6’0” 210 lb athlete who can play multiple positions on the field for Texas Tech. If injuries come into play, Jordan could be starting later in the season as an 18 year-old.

Week 4: Texas Tech at West Virginia Saturday September 23rd TBA kickoff

For the first Big 12 Conference game of the year, Texas Tech travels to Morgantown to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers. In what some expect to be head coach Neal Brown’s final year, West Virginia is dealt a tough hand as they are tasked with one of the toughest schedules in the country. West Virginia brought in new offensive coordinator Chad Scott, with goals to bring the Mountaineers offense back to the high flying plays when Geno Smith and Tavon Austin once graced Morgantown.

Texas Tech’s senior transfer WR Drae McCray has elite speed and will be returning punts/kicks for the Red Raiders in 2023. McCray fits right into the fast paced offense Texas Tech will be perfecting under Zach Kittley’s second year as OC. Texas Tech did not have a kickoff return for a touchdown last year (without including the onside kick returned for TD late in the Tax Act Liberty Bowl) Could McCray kick off Big 12 play with a bang on special teams?

Week 5: Houston at Texas Tech September 30th TBA kickoff

How could anyone forget about the thrilling double OT game last year between Houston and Texas Tech? Houston QB Donavan Smith won’t.. When once a year ago he walked in the game winning touchdown for the Red Raiders, will now be looking to win again at Jones AT&T Stadium, but this time, for the opposing team. Houston Head coach Dana Holgorsen is entering his 5th year for the Cougars. Holgorsen, who was once under the Mike Leach coaching tree, has made a name for himself in college football.

Texas Tech has beat up on Houston in recent years, winning 5 straight matchups. But for the first time since 1995, the game will mean a little bit more for the two Texas teams as it will be counted for a conference game. Every conference game is extremely important, especially in the hyper competitive, wide-open Big 12. Both teams will be looking to make a statement in this game. But who will come out on top?

Week 6 Texas Tech at Baylor October 7th TBA kickoff

When the Baylor Bears stormed into Lubbock last year, they played spoiler routing Texas Tech 45-17 and Patrick Mahomes Texas Tech Hall Of Fame ceremony. Joey Mquire, who coached under former Baylor head coach Matt Rhule, will be looking to get his first win over his former coaching staff. In the game last year, Freshman running back Richard Reese ran all over Texas Tech for 148 yards, and 3 touchdowns. Texas Tech DC Tim DeRuyter hopes to not let that happen again.

Texas Tech acquired former Baylor RB coach Justin “Juice” Johnson this offseason. Johnson worked with Joey Mquire for two seasons in Waco. Johnson produced large success with his running backs averaging 219.3 rushing yards per game, 1st in the Big 12. Johnson has transferred to the WR room for Texas Tech where he looks to improve Tech’s talented receivers Myles Price, Jerand Bradley, and Fouonji Loic.

Week 7 Kansas State at Texas Tech Saturday October 14th kickoff TBD

Kansas State has had Texas Tech’s number for a long time. Winning 12 of the last 13 meetings. While TCU was the Cinderella story in the Big 12 last season, Kansas State were the ones who took home the Big 12 trophy. Kansas State lost explosive running back Deuce Vaughn and experienced QB Adrian Martinez. But the holes have been filled with gun slinger Will Howard and running back D.J Giddens. Kansas State’s path to repeat at Big 12 champs goes through these two.

A year ago, Kansas State was a run first, run second, maybe pass third offense. Now the script has flipped with new WR coach Matthew Middleton who is looking to change the identity of Kansas State. A key matchup to watch will be how Texas Tech’s defense will handle TE Ben Sinnott. Sinnott is on the 2023 John Mackey Award watch list. After losing linebacker Krishon Merriweather, look for C.J. Bakerville and Jacob Rodriguez to play important coverage against Sinnott in the passing game. Will Texas Tech be able to limit the big plays this go around vs the Wildcats?

Week 8 Texas Tech at BYU Saturday October 21st TBA kickoff

Another new Big 12 conference member is recognized by BYU. These two teams have only matched up once, that game coming in 1940. You can say a lot has changed since the last time these teams squared off. BYU has been very successful in the last few years. Former quarterbacks Zach Wilson and Jarren Hall were both drafted in the NFL and the Cougars have won 29 games in the last three years. Including bowl trips in 17 of the last 18 seasons. BYU will be a great welcome into the Big 12. So how well will they compete in a power 5 conference?

The Cougars made large upgrades at the offensive line this offseason, highlighted by Senior Utah transfer Paul Maile. Maile will make an immediate impact on the interior and help star QB Kendon Slovis elevate his game from his subpar 10 touchdowns 9 interception 2022 season.

While there is no elevation like Laramie, Wyoming, BYU’s campus sits in Provo, Utah whose elevation sits at 4,500 feet. Which is still a tall drink of water for any player. Texas Tech should have a little better time breathing in this game, but something to look out for if the team might travel out a day early to acclimate. Texas Tech is looking to improve on their road record of 1-4. This will be a tough game for both teams. Can Texas Tech win multiple games on the road this year? They will have to do it in multiple games of high elevation.

Week 9 BYE

Week 10 TCU at Texas Tech Thursday November 2nd 6:00 kickoff

A rare Thursday night game brings the 2022 CFP National Championship appearance of the Horned Frogs into Lubbock. TCU caught lightning in a bottle starting with Max Duggan. Duggan, who was not even slated to start in 2022 but after injury to starting QB Chandler Morris before the season started, took over and never looked back. Helping him along the way was star WR Quentin Johnson who achieved 2nd team Big 12 for his last two seasons as a Horned Frog. Duggan and Johnson are both rookies in the NFL.

So is there any chance TCU will prove last season was not a fluke? Some will point to the fact that Chandler Morris was scheduled to start ahead of Duggan and despite the bar being set extremely high, has the skill set to put up similar numbers in 2023. Led by head coach Sonny Dykes, TCU knows they will have a target on their back, as beating any team the following year who just made it to the CFP is always a resume builder.

Texas Tech’s Jerand Bradley had a quiet, solid year posting a line of 51-744-6. (It doesn’t hurt that he is also 6’5”.) Within a high flying offense like Texas Tech, Bradley has the opportunity to really make a name for himself in the red zone in 2023. A major setback for the Red Raiders in 2022 was the QB room staying healthy. Tyler Shough has only started and finished 8 games for Texas Tech in two years, but when you consider his record is a perfect 8-0 in those games, could Texas Tech pull a TCU this season? It will take beating them in a loud environment Thursday night, a game any team could take.

Week 11 Texas Tech at Kansas Saturday November 11th TBA kickoff

Kansas was a team that shocked the nation in 2022. Going 5-0 for the first time since 2009. But after ending the season on a 1-7 run that ended in a 3OT loss to Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl, Kansas fell back to planet Earth. Returning for the Jayhawks is electric QB Jalon Daniels who totaled a school record 544 passing yards and six touchdowns in the Liberty Bowl loss. Daniels when healthy was one of the best QB’s in all of college football leading the nation in QBR. Kansas’s offensive front remains intact as 4 starters return while adding five star recruit Logan Brown from Wisconsin.

Kansas found themselves losing games in 2022 in high scoring affairs. After allowing 35.6 PPG, Kansas lost all four defensive line starters. Texas Tech’s running backs Tahj Brooks and Cam’Ron Valdez will be looking to take full advantage to bust a few big plays against the Jayhawks inexperienced front seven. In 2022, both teams caught the injury bug. These Big 12 conference games late in the year sometimes depend on pure availability, will the Red Raiders and Jayhawks need to pivot to any redshirts to help fill in some holes for a second straight year?

Week 12 UCF at Texas Tech Saturday November 18th TBA kickoff

Texas Tech’s final home game of the season comes against yet another Big 12 expansion team in UCF. UCF is led by veteran head coach Gus Malzahn who had success in the SEC west including a 2010 National Championship with Auburn. In a recruiting rich environment, an experienced head coach, and now a P5 team, UCF is looking to take the next level for their program.

Dual Threat QB John Rhys Plumlee is returning for the Knights who led the team in rushing and passing yards a year ago. UCF brought in a new offensive coordinator Darin Hinshaw this summer. Hinshaw will look to use his experience at Tennessee and Kentucky to find success in the Big 12. On defense, UCF has a very skill group in the secondary, headlined by Middle Tennessee transfer Decorian Patterson who led the nation in PBU (12) and INT (7) If UCF wants to limit the dynamic offenses in the Big 12, they will count on Patterson.

Texas Tech’s Jaylon Hutchings and Jesiah Pierre are two seniors in the front seven for the Red Raiders that will look to put pressure on Rhys Plumlee in this game. Hutchings finds himself on the Preseason All Big 12 team and is looking to improve on his 5.5 TFL and 1.5 sacks from a year ago. Pierre started 10 games at EDGE in 2022 and has made the switch to inside linebacker this off season. Pierre had success rushing the passer last year ranking second in the linebacker room with 40 tackles and 4.5 sacks, only trailing NFL talent Tyree Wilson. Hutching and Pieree will try their best to contain Rhys Plumlee and the big plays UCF has a knack for.

Week 13 Texas Tech at Texas Friday November 24th 6:30 kickoff

In the final game of the season Texas Tech travels to Austin for a marquee black friday matchup with two Big 12 title hopefuls. In what will be UT’s final game in the Big 12 both teams will be looking to impress the CFP committee in the national spotlight.

Starting with UT it is hard to ignore their very impressive QB room. After Quinn Ewers suffered a strained clavicle early in 2022, he is back looking to make a huge impact for the Long Horns this season. If Ewers has a successful season, Texas will have no problem moving on as Archie Manning will look to continue the legendary success his two uncles Eli and Peyton had in college when UT makes the switch to the SEC. UT had to say goodbye to Bijan Robinson this offseason, Robinson was recipient of the Doak Walker Award, honoring the nation’s best running back in 2022. While it will be hard to replace the #7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Johnathan Brooks and Kelian Robinson are still very talented and will make plays for the Long Horns. Rounding out the offense is junior WR Xavier Worthy, perhaps IT’s best player. Worthy was an unanimous selection for the Preseason Big 12 team and on an abundance of award watch lists including the Biletnikoff Award, Paul Hornung Award, Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award and Lonestar Player of the Year to name a few. It is easy to say this offense is loaded.

The last conference championship Texas Tech has ever won outright was in 1976. While UT is the overwhelming favorite to win the title in 2023, Texas Tech might have the opportunity to shut the door on that idea. As they aim to play spoiler one last time before they say goodbye to their rival. Texas Tech upsetted UT in Lubbock a year ago via a game winning field goal in OT. One of the Red Raiders three OT wins in 2022. When headed to Austin in late November, Texas Tech knows it has its work cut out for them. Can Texas Tech give UT one last scar before fleeing to the SEC? Or will UT claim revenge as they take care of business at home? Anything can happen under the bright lights of national television.