Texas Tech Freshman Class Tabbed No. 21 by D1 Baseball

LUBBOCK, Texas — With the season just 36 days away, the honors kept rolling in for Texas Tech baseball, as the Red Raiders freshman class was ranked No. 21 in the country Thursday by D1 Baseball.

Featuring top-150 Perfect Game signees Mac Heuer (No. 59), Landon Stripling (No. 76), TJ Pompey (No. 82) and Davis Rivers (No. 150 prospect), the Red Raiders 2023 class was previously rated No. 11 by Perfect Game Baseball.

Heuer was rated as the No. 1 pitcher in the State of Georgia and was drafted by the Cleveland Guardians in the 16th round of the 2023 MLB Draft. Two of the top players in the state, Pompey and Rivers were selected as the No. 7 and No. 13 players in the State of Texas, while Stripling checked in at No. 8 in the State of Georgia rankings.

Earlier in the week, three of Tech’s aforementioned four Top-150 signees were included in Perfect Games’ Top-100 College Freshman as Heuer checked in at No. 34 followed by Stripling (No. 55) and Pompey (No. 72).

Tech also saw three players included on Perfect Game’s Top-300 Draft prospects as infielder Kevin Bazzell (No. 108), pitcher Kyle Robinson (No. 147) and Gavin Kash (No. 172) were all featured.

Tech’s No. 21 class ranks higher ahead of a pair of 2024 opponents in Arizona State (No. 23) and Texas (No. 24) as well perennial ACC powerhouses in Clemson and Virginia.

The 2024 Red Raiders open the 2024 season on Friday, Feb. 16 at the Shriners Children’s College Classic against the University of Tennessee. First pitch from Globe Life Field is set for 7 p.m.

