Texas Tech holds Lamar to season low in 61-44 victory

LUBBOCK, Texas – Forcing 24 turnovers and holding the Lamar Cardinals to a season-low in points, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders overtook the Cardinals, 61-44, on Monday evening at United Supermarkets Arena.

Sophomore Jasmine Shavers led the Lady Raiders (3-0) for the second game this season after totaling 16 points with two three-pointers against Lamar (2-1). Shavers also added three boards and a career-high and team-leading four steals. Like Shavers, sophomore Bailey Maupin also recorded her third-straight game in double figures with 13, while posting three assists, two steals and two rebounds.

Sophomore Kilah Freelon had an impressive night when she totaled seven points and eight boards, five of which were offensive rebounds. Freshman Loghan Johnson had a career-high eight points in the game in 12 minutes of playing time as she was 2-of-2 in field goals with a three.

The Lady Raiders held Lamar to just eight points in the first quarter and seven in the second quarter. In doing so, Tech has held opponents to single digits in the first and second quarters in all three games so far.

The Scarlet & Black also forced a season-best tying 24 turnovers in the game with 11 steals and five blocks. In addition, Texas Tech has forced 68 total turnovers in the first three games this year, which is the most since the 2015-26 season when Tech tallied 74 in three games.

QUOTES

Associate head coach Ashley Odom

Opening statement…

“Really proud of our team and their effort tonight, especially the start. We did a good job of following the scout and game plan… Especially being here two years ago when they took us into overtime and gave us a battle. We really hammered that home all week – really taking it to them and really wanting to set the tone early. I’m proud of them for doing that and just meeting the challenge.”

On using Elina Arike for inbound plays…

“Very fortunate to have E [Elina Arike] back there as a quarterback to see the court very well,

make good passes and beat the press.”

Sophomore #2 Kilah Freelon

On getting the Lady Raider Dominator Chain…

“This is a new thing our coaches have started. They pick a Lady Raider for each game and it’s something to recognize us for all of the hard work we’ve put in. They give it to someone that impacted the game a lot more than normal. Each of my teammates have impacted the game a lot and I’m very proud of everything they have done. I’m very thankful for this, but I would not be able to do this without all the encouragement and effort that my team gives out.”

UP NEXT

The Lady Raiders host the Texas A&M – Commerce Lions on Friday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. at United Supermarkets Arena.

Release provided by Casey Montalvo Texas Tech Athletics