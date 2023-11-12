Texas Tech Home Finale Set for 4 p.m. Kick Next Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s home finale next Saturday (Nov. 18) against UCF will kick off at 4 p.m. on FOX Sports 2, the Big 12 Conference announced late Saturday evening as part of its television selections for next weekend.

The Red Raiders (5-5; 4-3) and Knights (5-5; 2-5) will be battling for bowl eligibility in what will be the first all-time meeting between the two schools. Both teams are coming off ranked victories this weekend as Texas Tech downed No. 16 Kansas, 16-13, in Lawrence, while UCF routed No. 12 Oklahoma State, 45-3, in Orlando.

Texas Tech will be looking to secure bowl eligibility for the third-consecutive season and the 41st time in program history, all while extending its winning streak to possibly three-straight contests following wins over the Jayhawks as well as TCU. The Red Raiders are now 5-1 in November games during Joey McGuire’s two seasons as head coach.

Texas Tech will honor its senior class prior to kickoff as it will be Senior Day as well as the annual Celebrate America Game inside Jones AT&T Stadium. Tickets are still on sale and can be purchased by contacting the Athletics Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH or by visiting TexasTech.com.

The Red Raiders will hit the road one final time after facing the Knights as Texas Tech closes the regular season Nov. 24 at Texas. Kickoff for that game is already set as the Red Raiders and Longhorns will meet for the final time as Big 12 members at 6:30 p.m. with television coverage on ABC.

Release provided by Matt Dowdy Texas Tech Athletics