Texas Tech Homecoming game on Oct. 22 set for 2 p.m. start

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday a 2 p.m. CT kickoff for Texas Tech’s homecoming contest versus West Virginia on Oct. 22 at Jones AT&T Stadium. National broadcast details will be finalized after Oct. 15, but it was revealed it will either be shown on FS1 or FS2.

The Red Raiders, who are 3-0 at home this season, return on Oct. 22 after 28 days away from Jones AT&T Stadium when they last defeated Texas in thrilling overtime fashion 37-34. On homecoming, Texas Tech will look to extend its three-game winning streak over the Mountaineers in the 2022 matchup after most recently topping West Virginia, 23-20, in Morgantown in 2021. The Oct. 22 contest will be the 11th all-time meeting between the two schools and the 10th since West Virginia joined the Big 12 prior to the 2012 season.

While the Oct. 29 contest versus Baylor has already been announced as a sellout , tickets for Texas Tech vs. West Virginia remain available and start at $20 with promo code “Homecoming22”. They are available online or by contacting the Athletic Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH.

Release provided by Matt Burkholder Texas Tech Athletics