Texas Tech, K-State selected for primetime kick on FS1

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech will be back under the Jones AT&T Stadium lights Oct. 14 as its Homecoming game versus Kansas State has been selected for a 6 p.m. start, the Big 12 Conference announced Monday. Television coverage will be provided on FOX Sports 1.

This will be the third night kickoff at home already this season for the Red Raiders and the sixth through seven games that will start at 6 p.m. CT or later. Texas Tech previously hosted both Oregon and Tarleton State in night games this season, which were both in front of sellout crowds of 56,200 fans.

Tickets are already sold out for the Kansas State game as it will be the fourth-consecutive advanced sellouts already on the docket for Jones AT&T Stadium this season. Fans who have not yet purchased tickets are encouraged to do so through SeatGeek, the official secondary ticket provider of Texas Tech Athletics.

–TECH–

Release provided Matt Dowdy Texas Tech Athletics