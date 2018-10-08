Texas Tech-Kansas Slated for 2:30 Kickoff on FS1

Red Raiders will host Kansas at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 20 in their annual Homecoming game

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech will kick off its Oct. 20 Homecoming game at 2:30 p.m. inside Jones AT&T Stadium, the Big 12 Conference announced Monday as part of its unveiling of start times around the league.

Television coverage will be provided on FOX Sports 1 as Tech will be looking for its 12th-consecutive win over the Jayhawks. The Red Raiders control an 18-1 all-time advantage in the series, including an 8-1 mark in games played in Lubbock.

The Red Raiders will turn their attention to Kansas after facing TCU this Thursday night at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.

–TECH–

Matt Dowdy

