Texas Tech Launches Tahj Brooks Promotional Website

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech announced Monday the launch of TahjTime.com, a promotional website for Red Raider senior running back Tahj Brooks for both national awards and to track his progress towards Byron Hanspard’s career rushing record during his final season.

The website, which plays off Brooks’ popular celebration following each touchdown, debuted Monday ahead of his appearance at Big 12 Media Days in Las Vegas. Brooks will be joined by the likes of junior quarterback Behren Morton, senior linebacker Bryce Ramirez, junior linebacker Jacob Rodriguez and senior offensive lineman Caleb Rogers when the Red Raiders open the Big 12’s two-day event Tuesday at Allegiant Stadium.

In addition to following Brooks’ progression up the record books, TahjTime.com will provide updated news and video of Brooks each week during the 2024 season. The website will track his game-by-game stats with a comparison to Hanspard’s career totals, while also providing updated record book standings for not only career rushing yards but also the Tech marks for career 100-yard games and single-season rushing yards as well as the Big 12 record for career rushing yards.

Brooks, who announced he’d return to Texas Tech for one final season prior to the Independence Bowl last December, needs 1,167 rushing yards this season to match Hanspard’s career total that was set over the 1994-96 campaigns. Brooks currently ranks seventh all-time with 3,052 career rushing yards, which also trails the likes of James Gray (4,066), Ricky Williams (3,661), Byron “Bam” Morris (3,545), DeAndre Washington (3,411) and Taurean Henderson (3,241) heading into the Aug. 31 season opener against Abilene Christian.

A native of Manor, Texas, near Austin, Brooks became only the fifth Red Raider in program history to rush for 1,500 yards in a season a year ago after totaling 1,538 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. He will enter the 2024 campaign ranked third among power-four rushers in career rushing yards after leading the FBS in missed tackles forced (96) a year ago, finishing fourth overall in rushing yards.

TahjTime.com was developed by Texas Tech alongside its website provider, SideArm Sports.

Release Provided By Matt Dowdy Texas Tech Athletics