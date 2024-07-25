Texas Tech leads nation in All-America Scholars for 2023-24

NORMAN, Okla. – There were 532 NCAA Division I athletes from 180 schools tabbed Cobalt Golf All-America Scholars for the 2023-24 season on Thursday; the Texas Tech men’s golf team had six recipients, a nation-leading number among all programs at the Power Five level.

Joining the Red Raiders with six recipients across all Division I levels included Georgia Southern, Mercer and Yale matching Texas Tech each with six recipients. Across all Divisions it tied with Missouri S&T (NCAA Division II), Trine(NCAA Division III), and Texas Wesleyan (NAIA) for the most recipients from one school across all six divisions in 2023-24. Texas Tech’s honorees were:

Matthew Comegys

Charles DeLong

Vicente Marzilio

Calum Scott

Baard Skogen

Tyran Snyders

To be eligible for Cobalt Golf All-America Scholar nomination, an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior both academically and athletically in NCAA Division I, II, III, and NAIA, or receiving their Associate’s Degree and in their last year of athletic eligibility in the NJCAA. In addition, they must participate in 50 percent of their team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke average under 76.0 in NCAA Division I, under 78.0 in NCAA Division II, under 79.0 in NCAA Division III, under 78.0 in NAIA, and under 77.0 in NJCAA, and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2. A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at their college or university.

There were 25 NCAA Division I schools had at least five recipients, including Cal Poly (5), California Baptist (5), Duke (5), Georgia Southern (6), Idaho (5), Illinois State (5), Long Island (5), Marquette (5), Marshall (5), Mercer (6), Michigan (5), Missouri State (5), Pacific (5), Southern Illinois (5), SIUE (5), St. Thomas (MN) (5), Texas Tech (6), Toledo (5), UNCG (5), UT Martin (5), Texas State (5), Vanderbilt (5), Villanova (5), Wyoming (5), and Yale (6).

Release Provided By Matt Burkholder Texas Tech Athletics