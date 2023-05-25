Texas Tech men wrap up day one of NCAA West prelims

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Texas Tech men completed day one of the NCAA West First Rounds preliminaries, highlighted by Zach Bradford qualifying for his fourth-straight (excluding the COVID-shortened 2020 season) NCAA Outdoor Championship meet.

Just a little over three hours into the pole vault competition, Bradford joined the action clearing 5.40m (17-8 ½) on his first attempt. That’s all he would get as eight other vaulters cleared the same height. The final three athletes cleared 5.30m (17-4 ½) to round out the final 12 qualifiers.

In the running events, 13 Red Raiders secured lanes for the quarterfinals on Saturday. Just in the 100m alone, four Tech sprinters advanced, led by Terrence Jones with a time of 10.25 (0.8). That time was good for 4th overall Wednesday night. The times of Courtney Lindsey (10.31, -0.8), Adam Clayton (10.32, 1.2) and Nylo Clarke (10.41, 0.9) finished 11th, 12th and 23rd.

Over in the 800m, Marco Vilca clocked in at 1:48.34 for 7th overall. Caleb Dean led the way for TTU in the 400m hurdles finishing 4th with a time of 50.19, while Oskar Edlund placed 12th at 50.73.

The 200m crew capped off the running for Tech qualifying three Red Raiders. Lindsey paced the way in 3rd with a time of 20.42 (1.3). Jones finished 12th crossing the end line at 20.62 (2.0) as Clayton finished 14th with a time of 20.71 (1.4).

Notes

Lindsey won both his 100m and 200m heats.

Warren Miller bowed out in the pole vault competition clearing a height of 5.05m (16-6 ¾). His final three attempts were at 5.20m (17-0 ¾).

Up Next

The women’s team kicks off their first day beginning at 6 pm PT with the 100 hurdles.

Release provided by Chris Duarte Texas Tech Athletics