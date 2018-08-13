Texas Tech Men’s Basketball Releases Nonconference Home Slate

The Red Raiders will take on Incarnate Word on Tuesday, Nov. 6 for their season opener.

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech men’s basketball program and head coach Chris Beard announced its 2018-19 nonconference home schedule on Friday. Game times and television networks will be released at a later date.

In total, the Red Raiders have eight nonconference home dates inside the United Supermarkets Arena and a throwback matchup versus Abilene Christian (Dec. 15) at the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum.

Texas Tech has put together a 38-game nonconference home winning streak which ranks fifth nationally dating back to the 2013-14 season. The Red Raiders have won 32 of the 38 games during the streak by 10 or more points fueled by 22 of the last 24 contests dating back to a 71-56 over Sam Houston State on Dec. 2, 2015.

The ACU game at the Coliseum will not be a part of the 2018-19 season ticket package. Individual tickets for this game will go on-sale in early October with a special presale for 2018-19 men’s basketball season ticket holders in which they will be able to purchase tickets for the Coliseum game before the general public has access to buy. As a benefit for season ticket holders, all non-premium tickets will be available at a discounted rate during the presale.

Texas Tech will meet Incarnate Word (Nov. 6) for its regular season opener. The Red Raiders had previously announced home matches versus Mississippi Valley State (Nov. 9) and Southeastern Louisiana (Nov. 13) as part of the regional round of the Hall of Fame Classic along with a matchup against Arkansas (Jan. 26) for the 2019 SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Texas Tech faces Northern Colorado (Nov. 24) before squaring off with Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Dec. 5), Northwestern State (Dec. 12) and UTRGV (Dec. 28). The Red Raiders will open Big 12 action on Jan. 2, and the league will announce Tech’s 18-game conference slate at a later date.

The Texas Tech Athletics Ticket Office is selling season tickets for as low as $135 online at www.TexasTech.com. Fans also can purchase season tickets in person at the Texas Tech Athletics Ticket Office located on the East Side of Jones AT&T Stadium or over the phone at (806) 742-8324 (TECH). Information on single-game tickets and mini-plans will be announced at a later date by the Texas Tech Athletics Ticket Office.

Texas Tech is coming off the program’s first NCAA Elite Eight trip and a program-best second-place Big 12 finish en route to a 27-10 record in 2017-18. The 27 wins were the second-highest total in program history for a season only behind the 30-2 mark put together by the 1995-96 squad under James Dickey. The Red Raiders also set a program single season record with eight victories over Associated Press Top 25 opponents and captured a program-best No. 6 final ranking in the USA Today/Coaches Top 25 poll.

