Texas Tech Men’s Basketball to Meet Duke in NYC

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech men’s basketball team will square off with Duke on Thursday, December 20 at Madison Square Garden home of the NBA’s New York Knicks announced Thursday.

Both programs are coming off NCAA Elite Eight appearances and December’s meeting marks the first between the two programs on the hardwood. Duke, winners of five national championships under Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski, is coming off a 29-8 season and has landed one of the nation’s top recruiting classes.

Individual tickets for this matchup within the Texas Tech allotment will be made available through the Madison Square Garden Ticket Office and will go on-sale in early October.

The Red Raiders will return to the world’s most famous arena for the second straight season. Texas Tech has won two games at MSG highlighted by a 71-61 victory over Minnesota to secure a third-place finish during the 2003 NIT and also knocked off Utah by a 65-54 margin in the 2003 NIT Season Tipoff event.

The Texas Tech Athletics Ticket Office is selling season tickets for as low as $135 online at www.TexasTech.com. Fans also can purchase season tickets in person at the Texas Tech Athletics Ticket Office located on the East Side of Jones AT&T Stadium or over the phone at (806) 742-8324 (TECH). Information on single-game tickets and mini-plans will be announced at a later date by the Texas Tech Athletics Ticket Office.

Texas Tech is coming off the program’s first NCAA Elite Eight trip and a program-best second-place Big 12 finish en route to a 27-10 record in 2017-18. The 27 wins were the second-highest total in program history for a season only behind the 30-2 mark put together by the 1995-96 squad under James Dickey. The Red Raiders also set a program single season record with eight victories over Associated Press Top 25 opponents and captured a program-best No. 6 final ranking in the USA Today/Coaches Top 25 poll.

