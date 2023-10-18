Texas Tech Mens Tennis heads to Fort Worth for ITA Regionals

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech men’s tennis team travels to Fort Worth for the ITA Texas Regional tournament on Oct. 19-24 hosted by TCU at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center.

There will be about 100 singles players and 64 doubles team competing in the tournament representing schools such as TCU, Texas, Baylor, Texas A&M, Abilene Christian, UTSA and more. Singles and doubles finalists will earn a bid into the ITA National Fall Championships in early November.

Doubles matches will be contested as an 8-point pro set with a 10-point tiebreak if tied at 7-all through the quarterfinals. Semifinal matches and the finale feature best-of-three full tiebreak sets. All singles matches will employ a best-of-three scoring format, with 10-point tiebreakers in effect for the semifinals and championship.

The Red Raiders are coming off two tournaments – the Big 12-SEC Challenge and the ITA All-American Championships. At the All-American Championships, senior Olle Wallin was the lone Red Raider competing as he recorded a ranked win against Texas’ No. 45-ranked Jonah Braswell, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4).

At the Big 12-SEC Challenge, freshman Jonas Gundacker earned a huge singles win against Oklahoma State’s Derek Pham, who is 10th in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Newcomer/Freshman rankings. He also led Tech with two singles wins in the tournament.

Both Reed Collier and Piotr Pawlak have a team-best three singles wins so far in the fall, with Collier, Wallin and Tyler Stewart all tallying a ranked victory. In doubles, Pawlak and Collier boast a team-leading 2-1 record on the season.

FOLLOW ALONG

Live results will be posted to the ITA Regionals tournament page here. There will be no live stream available for the tournament, however, admission into the event is free and open to the public.

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Thursday, Oct. 19 – Two rounds of qualifying singles

Friday, Oct. 20 – Main draw doubles RD64 and RD32, followed by main draw singles RD64

Saturday, Oct. 21 – Doubles RD16, followed by singles RD32 and RD16

Sunday, Oct. 22 – Quarterfinal doubles, followed by quarterfinal singles

Monday, Oct. 23 – Semifinal singles, followed by semifinal doubles

Tuesday, Oct. 24 – Finals singles and finals doubles

–TECH–

Release provided by Casey Montalvo Texas Tech Athletics