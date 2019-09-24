Texas Tech Mourns Passing of Andre Emmett

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics has confirmed the death of Ring of Honor and Hall of Fame member, Andre Emmett.

“Andre was one of the greatest players to ever wear a Texas Tech uniform,” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “He will be missed by many but always remembered by Red Raider Nation. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to his entire family.”

Funeral processions are pending at this time.

Emmett was amazing

Emmett is the all-time leading scorer in program history with 2,256 career points from 2001-04. A Dallas native, Emmett finished his career scoring 17.6 points per game and with 765 rebounds, 201 assists and 164 blocks. He earned All-America honors during his senior season, was a two-time NABC All-District First-Team selection and three-time Big 12 All-Conference First-Team member.

Emmett was named the Big 12 Player of the Week six times in his career and is second in program history with 10 games with 30 or more points. He would record 16 double-doubles as a Red Raider, including seven during his senior season. Emmett, who was 882-for-1,765 (50 percent) from the field in 128 games, scored a career-high 34 points against Missouri on Feb. 9, 2003 and finished his junior season averaging 21.8 points per game. A 6-foot-5 guard, he is the all-time leading scorer in conference play for the Red Raiders with 1,112 points and 17.7 points per game.

He was selected in the NBA Draft by the Seattle Supersonics in 2004. He was inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame in 2018.

Statement from Chris Beard: “RIP Dre. Tech Legend, loyal son, devoted father, and my friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family.” pic.twitter.com/X78uFVCQTu — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) September 23, 2019