Texas Tech Once Again Achieves APR Success
Texas Tech had seven of its intercollegiate sports record a perfect 1,000 single-year APR score
LUBBOCK, Texas – The success of Texas Tech student-athletes in the classroom was recognized Tuesday as seven intercollegiate sports recorded a perfect 1,000 Academic Progress Rate (APR) for the 2018-19 scoring period, according to a release from the NCAA.
“The success of our student-athletes in the classroom will always be a priority,” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “These impressive APR numbers once again show the dedication and commitment our student-athletes and staff have made towards achieving success academically.”
Texas Tech’s APR scores feature nearly half of its 15 sport programs with a perfect single-year APR as men’s cross country, men’s golf, men’s tennis, women’s golf, women’s soccer, women’s tennis and volleyball all received 1,000 scores.
Of that group, both women’s golf and women’s tennis were recognized among the top-10 percent in their respective sports, matching the highest total in school history. This is the ninth-straight year where Todd Petty’s women’s tennis program has recorded a perfect 1,000 APR and earned the distinction.
In its multi-year data that ranges from 2015-19, Texas Tech had 10 of its teams improve or maintain their APR score from the previous year. All of Texas Tech’s athletics programs have a multi-year rate well above the 930 threshold that is used to determine potential NCAA penalties for lack of academic progress.
The APR provides a real-time look at a team’s academic success each semester by tracking the academic progress of each student-athlete on scholarship. The APR accounts for eligibility, retention and graduation and provides a measure of each team’s academic performance.
Matt Dowdy