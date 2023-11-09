Texas Tech Rally Possum Bobblehead Unveiled

MILWAUKEE – This morning, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled an officially licensed Texas Tech Rally Possum Bobblehead. The limited-edition bobblehead features the possum who went viral after running on the football field during Texas Tech’s 35-28 victory over rival TCU last Thursday, November 2nd at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. The special edition bobblehead is being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, an official licensee of Texas Tech University.

Standing on a turf texture base that resembles the turf at Jones AT&T Stadium, the Rally Possum is positioned next to a bobbling football bearing the Texas Tech logo. The front of the red and black base reads “RALLY POSSUM” and “TEXAS TECH.” Each bobblehead is individually numbered to 2,023 and they are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. The bobbleheads, which are expected to ship in February, are $35 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

The 66th meeting between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the TCU Horned Frogs during the 2023 football season will be remembered for Texas Tech’s 35-28 victory – and an appearance by a wild possum. With the score tied 7-7 at the end of the first quarter, the marsupial decided it wanted in on the action and dashed onto the field at Jones AT&T Stadium. A frantic chase ensued to capture the critter, who was reluctant to leave the field after being ensnared by stadium staff. “He was not happy about being escorted out of the stadium,” one of the FS1 commentators remarked about the ornery intruder when the replay was shown.

The determined possum went viral after being dragged off the field. Digging its claws into the ground, it had a look of shock on its face as it left the field, instantly creating a new set of memes on social media. It wasn’t the first time that a wild animal made an appearance at a Texas Tech-TCU game. When the teams met in 2013, a fox was running back and forth behind the players on the TCU sideline. Ten years later, the possum’s appearance may have brought some good luck as Texas Tech snapped a four-game losing streak to TCU and claimed the Saddle Trophy in the rivalry game known as the “West Texas Championship.” Texas Tech now holds a 33-30-3 edge in the tightly contested series, which was first played in 1926.

“We are excited to release this unique bobblehead to recognize the Rally Possum who helped propel the Texas Tech football team to victory over TCU in the 2023 West Texas Championship,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “The football-loving possum played a small and memorable role as the Red Raiders reclaimed the Saddle Trophy for the first time since 2018. Texas Tech fans are sure to want this must-have bobblehead for their collection.”

