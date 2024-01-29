Texas Tech Ranked No. 18 by Baseball America

LUBBOCK, Texas – Fresh off a top-25 ranking in the D1 Baseball poll that was released earlier in the month, the Texas Tech baseball program checked in at No. 18 in Baseball America’s Preseason poll, the publication announced Monday.

With three of six polls released thus far, Tech has been ranked No. 21 in the D1Baseball poll and was tabbed No. 28 in the PG College Top-40 rankings.

Tech was one of four Big 12 teams to crack the top-25, as TCU checked in at No. 6, followed by No. 13 Texas. Oklahoma State was slotted at No. 21 to round out the Big 12 teams in the poll.

In total, Tech will face seven of BAs top-25 in 2024, as in addition to the three ranked Big 12 teams, Tech will face No. 5 Oregon State, No. 8 Tennessee and No. 15 Stanford.

The ranking is the second national news story for Tech Baseball on the day, as infielders Gavin Kash and Kevin Bazzell were named Second and Third Team All-Americans by D1Baseball earlier on Monday.

TECH IN THE POLLS:

Baseball America: 18

Collegiate Baseball: TBD

D1 Baseball: 21

Perfect Game: 28

NCBWA: TBD

USATODAY Coaches Poll: TBD

Release Provided By Andrew Stern Texas Tech Athletics