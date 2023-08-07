Texas Tech ranked No. 24 in preseason coaches poll

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech will start the 2023 season riding not only a four-game winning streak but also with the label of being a top-25 team as the Red Raiders were slotted at No. 24 Monday in the preseason USA Today AFCA coaches poll.

It marked the first time since 2008 where the Red Raiders appeared in either the Associated Press or the coaches preseason polls. Texas Tech had not been ranked in either poll since Sept. 23, 2018, when the Red Raiders were No. 24 overall by the Associated Press. The preseason AP poll will be released Aug. 14.

The Red Raiders were last in the coaches poll in 2013 when their undefeated start under Kliff Kingsbury placed them as high as No. 9 nationally before eventually dropping out following the Nov. 3 rankings. The coaches poll is chosen from a pool of college football coaches who have indicated to the American Football Coaches Association of their willingness to participate.

Texas Tech ended the 2022 season – its first under head coach Joey McGuire – by receiving votes in both the final AP and coaches poll. The added consideration followed three-straight victories over Kansas, Iowa State and Oklahoma to close the regular season and then a victory over Ole Miss in the TaxAct Texas Bowl. McGuire and his staff return 16 starters from that bowl team, including 10 on the offensive side of the ball.

In addition to the Red Raiders, four other Big 12 schools were included in the top 25 as Texas was No. 12 overall followed by TCU at No. 16, Kansas State at No. 17 and Oklahoma at No. 19. Fellow Big 12 members Baylor, Oklahoma State, Houston, BYU and Kansas all also received votes.

Texas Tech will face a ranked non-conference foe likely for the second-straight season Sept. 9 as Oregon was picked No. 15 overall by the coaches. Assuming the Ducks are still ranked in the top 15 entering the second week of the season, Oregon would represent the highest-ranked non-conference opponent to travel to Jones AT&T Stadium since No. 1 Nebraska visited early in the 1994 campaign while a member of the Big Eight Conference.

