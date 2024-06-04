Texas Tech records second-highest spring GPA on record

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics announced Tuesday its more than 400 student-athletes combined for a 3.24 GPA this past semester, marking its second-highest spring term GPA on record.

The strong semester in the classroom continues Texas Tech’s success academically in recent years as it is the 19th-consecutive term where student-athletes have combined for at least a 3.0 GPA. Texas Tech’s student-athletes previously recorded the highest term GPA on record this past fall with a 3.359 semester GPA that was announced in January.

“We are proud to celebrate another successful semester in the classroom and the commitment our student-athletes and staff at the Marsha Sharp Center continue to put forth each and every day,” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “We can’t commend them enough for the countless hours and dedication that results into this type of success academically.”

Texas Tech boasted 11 of its 13 teams* with both their semester and cumulative GPA over a 3.0 with five of those – soccer (3.76), women’s golf (3.54), men’s tennis (3.45), women’s tennis (3.43) and women’s track and field (3.42) – all finishing with at least a 3.4 GPA for the semester. For both soccer and the women’s track and field programs, it marked their highest semester GPA on record.

Soccer has the highest cumulative GPA among Texas Tech’s athletic programs as the reigning Big 12 regular-season champions have combined for a 3.80 GPA as a team, its highest on record. Texas Tech has 12 of its 13 programs* with at least a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher as soccer is trailed by women’s golf (3.63), men’s golf (3.47), women’s tennis (3.44), men’s tennis (3.44) and women’s track and field (3.42).

In total, Texas Tech had 73 student-athletes (17 percent of total population) with a perfect term 4.0 GPA, while approximately 289 student-athletes completed the term with a 3.0 GPA or higher (69 percent). The department also recognized 82 student-athletes on the Dean’s List and 56 that appeared on the President’s List.

Texas Tech student-athletes have a dedicated staff at the Marsha Sharp Center who guide each student-athlete to success from the time of enrollment to graduation. The Marsha Sharp Center provides space for private study, computer labs, supplemental instruction classrooms and private conferencing areas for tutoring and mentoring appointments.

Note: For reporting purposes, the sport of track and field was combined into two teams based on gender, using rosters from indoor, outdoor and cross country seasons.

Release provided by Matt Dowdy Texas Tech Athletics