Texas Tech School Of Theatre & Dance

Texas Tech School of Theatre and Dance

Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson

7:30pm Monday-Saturday; 2:00pm on Sunday

National Ranching Heritage Center

3121 4th Street

Tickets: All shows except RROAPS/RRADS: Individual tickets $15.00 general public, $5.00 students with ID. Subscription packages $90.00 for nine shows; $60.00 for six shows; $45.00 for four shows.

For additional information please call 806.742.3603 between noon and 5:00pm Monday-Saturday, or visit www.theatre.ttu.edu online.

Musical Theater; Book by Alex Timbers; Music and Lyrics by Michael Friedman;

Direction is by Lauren Carlton, with music direction by Annie Nichols-Burge. Choreography is by Kyla Olson.

Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson is a blend of historical fact and fabrication that chronicles the rise of America’s seventh president from his boyhood spent in the wild frontier to his contentious term in the White House. Set in the early 19th century, the rock musical with music and lyrics by Michael Friedman and book by Alex Timbers explores Jackson’s militaristic, populist, and Native American policies that would forever change the landscape of the United States.

“I am thrilled to bring Alex Timbers and Michael Friedman’s Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson to the Lubbock community with this cast and production team,” states director, Lauren Carlton, an MFA Theatre Performance and Pedagogy student. “BBAJ has biting satirical humor, historical conflation, and a heaping dose of political incorrectness. It’s a musical that doesn’t just get its hands dirty. It leaps into the mud and thrashes about.”

Carlton hopes this production will encourage audiences to ask themselves, “What are our blind-spots as a nation? Who is not a part of the people? Intolerance, bigotry, and political blustering aren’t issues left behind in the 1830’s. This piece reads as a frightening and all too timely warning sign of what happens when a bigot who happens to be a Rockstar is given the keys to the Oval Office.”