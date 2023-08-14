Texas Tech sells out of season tickets for fifth straight year

LUBBOCK, Texas – Season tickets for Texas Tech men’s basketball have officially sold out for the fifth straight year.

Tech Athletics made the announcement on Monday with a record of 8,500 season tickets being sold to begin the Grant McCasland era in Lubbock. The previous record for the program was 8,150 season tickets in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. The full 2023-24 schedule has not been announced at this time and will be publicized once it’s completed.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this season and getting to play in front of the best fans in the country,” McCasland said. “We truly have one of the greatest home-court advantages in the nation because of this loyal fanbase. Our players and staff are humbled and appreciative of all the support.”

Additional ticket information for the highly anticipated men’s basketball season includes:

Tickets for the US LBM Coast to Coast Challenge in the official Texas Tech fan allotment are on sale now at TexasTech.com… The Red Raiders will play Vanderbilt on December 16 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

Single game tickets for all home Non-Conference and Big 12 matchups will go on sale to fans later this fall with RRC Members and Red Raider Basketball season ticket holders receiving access prior to the general public through an exclusive pre-sale

More information, including on-sale dates and single game prices, will be emailed directly to fans from the Texas Tech Ticket Office later this fall.

Texas Tech has advanced to four of the past five NCAA Tournaments, including reaching the 2018 Elite 8, 2019 NCAA Championship Final, 2021 NCAA Tournament Second Round and 2022 Sweet 16. The Red Raiders have a 117-22 home record over the past eight seasons and are coming off a year where the program averaged 13,222 fans per game which ranked No. 1 throughout the state of Texas, third in the Big 12 and 21st nationally.

Release Provided by WES BLOOMQUIST Texas Tech Athletics