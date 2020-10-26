Texas Tech Set for Afternoon Kick against TCU in Fort Worth
FS1 will broadcast the Red Raiders and Horned Frogs on Nov. 7
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Big 12 Conference announced Monday a 2:30 p.m. kickoff for Texas Tech’s Nov. 7 trip to Fort Worth, where the Red Raiders will face off with TCU inside Amon G. Carter Stadium.
This will be the fourth 2:30 kickoff for the Red Raiders this season, who will be looking for their third straight win in Fort Worth. Coverage will be provided on FS1 and the Texas Tech Sports Network.
Tech (2-3; 1-3) is coming off a 34-27 victory over West Virginia, and hosts No. 24 Oklahoma this weekend to close a two-game homestand. TCU (1-3, 1-3), meanwhile, fell short against the Sooners last week and looks to bounce back at Baylor this Saturday.
Tickets for this Saturday’s game against Oklahoma are available online or by contacting the Athletic Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH.
Ty Parker