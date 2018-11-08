Texas Tech Set to Host Mississippi Valley State on Friday Night

LUBBOCK, Texas – Fresh off a 50-point win in the season opener, Texas Tech will look to win its 40th straight non-conference home game when the Red Raiders host Mississippi Valley State at 8 p.m. on Friday at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Texas Tech (1-0) opened the season with an 87-37 win over Incarnate Word on Tuesday and now welcomes the Delta Devils (0-1) who are coming off a 106-37 loss to Nebraska in their opener. This will be the first meeting between the two basketball programs and is the second of three straight home games to open the season for the Red Raiders who will complete the three-game home stand against Southeastern Louisiana next Tuesday at the USA.

PROMO: Texas Tech students who attend the basketball games can get a wristband for priority entry to the Texas Tech football game on Saturday.

The Red Raiders are currently on a 39-game home non-conference winning streak after knocking off the Cardinals. TTU started the streak with a 100-69 win over St. Mary’s on Dec. 30, 2013 and were 9-0 last season in those games. Chris Beard is 20-0 in non-conference home games as the team’s head coach and is 34-4 overall in home games coming into Friday game.

The game will follow the Texas Tech women’s basketball team’s season opener against Jacksonville State in a doubleheader night at the USA. The Red Raider game will start at a minimum 35 minutes after the completion of the women’s game. Friday’s game will be broadcasted on Fox Sports Southwest Plus with John Harris and Chris Level on the call and on the Texas Tech Sports Network’s flagship station Double T 97.3 in Lubbock with Geoff Haxton and Clark Lammert. Fans can also find the game on any streaming device by using the FOX Sports Go app and can interact with the broadcast by following @GunsUpRadio on Twitter.

Jarrett Culver led the Red Raiders with 16 points and now has 21 double-digit scoring performances in his career, while Tariq Owens recorded six blocked shots and Matt Mooneyscored 12 and dished out six assists in their TTU debuts. Brandone Francis scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds, while Norense Odiase led the team with seven rebounds to start their senior seasons. Davide Moretti would match a career-high with six assists and also scored nine to start his sophomore season and freshman Kyler Edwards went for 10 points in his first collegiate game. Texas Tech led by nine at halftime in the opener before holding UIW to only seven points the entire second half to cruise to the non-conference win.

Culver has now led the team in scoring in seven games in his career after shooting 6-for-10 from the field, including two 3-pointers. He would add four assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block in the opener. Francis and Mooney both also hit two 3s in the game for the Red Raider who were 9-for-22 on 3-pointers, including going 6-for-13 from beyond the arc in the second half. Culver is coming off a freshman season where he averaged 11.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, while Mooney averaged 18.7 points per game as a junior at South Dakota before transferring to Texas Tech for his senior season. Mooney has made 183 3-pointers in his collegiate career that began at Air Force before two years at South Dakota where he was a two-time All-Summit League selection.

The Red Raiders finished the game with 11 blocked shots which was the second most in a game in program history, behind only 12 block performances against Texas Southern (2013) and Pepperdine (1998). Owens, a graduate transfer from St. John’s, had six of the 11 blocks which was only one block from matching Will Flemons who had seven in a 1990 game against Texas A&M. The six blocks were the most in a TTU debut and the second most in the NCAA in the opening week. Only James Dickey (UNC Greensboro) and Brandon Gilbeck (Western Illinois) who both had seven blocks in their openers had more than Owens this week.

QUICK HITS: Texas Tech has now won 19 straight season openers… Texas Tech is 232-89 all-time in the United Supermarkets Arena… The 10,189 attendance on Tuesday in the opener was the 96th most at the USA… The Red Raiders began the season with a three-senior, two-sophomore starting lineup of Moretti, Owens, Culver, Odiase and Mooney… Texas Tech is now 1,395 all-time in program history.

UP NEXT: The Red Raiders will host Southeastern Louisiana at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 13 at the USA. The Lions are coming off winning the 2018 Southland Conference regular-season championship after going 15-3 in league play. The Lions championship run included a 73-62 win over SFA in the regular season before the Lumberjacks won the tournament championship with a 59-55 win over SLU. Texas Tech would meet SFA in the NCAA first round and advance with a 70-60 win in Dallas. Southeastern Louisiana’s season would end with a loss to No. 25 St. Mary’s in the NIT.

WES BLOOMQUIST