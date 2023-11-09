Texas Tech set to host NCAA Mountain Regional

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech cross country team will host the 2023 NCAA Mountain Regional race Friday morning at the LCU Cross Country Course. Tech will be hosting the meet for the first time in program history.

The women’s 6k race will commence the meet beginning at 10 a.m. followed by the men’s 10k race at 11 a.m.

In order to qualify for the NCAA Championships next week, the top-2 placing teams in each region automatically book their spot, while the remaining teams wait for an at-large bid. After teams have been determined, 40 additional individuals per gender are selected to compete based on finish at their respective regional championships.

By far the toughest region in the country, the Mountain Region meet tomorrow boasts 11 nationally ranked teams – five on the men’s side and six on the women’s side. Both the men and women’s Northern Arizona teams are ranked No. 1, while the BYU men’s and women’s teams are ranked No. 3.

In the latest U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) regional rankings (10/30), both Tech programs sit 12th in the rankings.

Last Time Out

Tech competed at the Big 12 Championships in Ames, Iowa nearly two weeks ago highlighted by Juliet Cherubet and Gideon Kiplimo earning All-Big 12 honors. Cherubet paced the women’s side finishing third overall with a 6k time of 19:43.40 as Kiplimo placed 12th with a personal best 8k time of 23:17.70.

The men’s team scored 171 points for a fifth-place team finish as the women scored 240 points finishing ninth.

Release provided by Chris Duarte Texas Tech Athletics