Texas Tech Slotted at No. 8 by Baseball America

The Red Raiders have been ranked in the top 10 of all four preseason polls.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech baseball received their fourth preseason ranking of the year on Monday, checking in at No. 8 in Baseball America’s Preseason College Top 25, the publication announced today.

This is the fourth preseason top-10 ranking for the Red Raiders as D1 Baseball had Tech at No. 3, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper tabbed Tech at No. 4 and Perfect Game ranked the Red Raiders at No. 5.

It marks the second-straight year Texas Tech has started in Baseball America’s top 10, as the Red Raiders posted a No. 5 ranking last preseason.

A unanimous top-five team entering 2018, Tech navigated through its slate to a fourth-straight 45-plus win season behind a 45-20 record, including a 15-9 conference mark en route to a No. 9 national seed. The Red Raiders returned to the College World Series for the third time in five years last season.

Now in his seventh year as head coach, head coach Tim Tadlock returns 16 letterwinners from last year’s squad, including All-American third baseman Josh Jung and Freshman All-American Gabe Holt.

Jung and Holt, along with junior pitcher Caleb Kilian, have combined for six preseason All-American honors for the Red Raiders ahead of the 2019 season. Jung was tabbed a Preseason First Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, Perfect Game/Rawlings and D1 Baseball, while Holt and Kilian received second team accolades by Perfect Game/Rawlings and Holt tacked on a third team selection by D1 Baseball.

The Red Raiders open the season with an eight-game home stand, featuring a four-game series against Oregon starting Friday, Feb. 15, at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. The home stand continues against Kentucky Feb. 22-24 followed by a Feb. 26 tilt against New Mexico State.

–TECH–

Ty Parker