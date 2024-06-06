Texas Tech Soccer Announces Complete 2024 Schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas – Fresh off winning the 2023 Big 12 Conference title and advancing to the Round of 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, Texas Tech Soccer announced its complete 2024 schedule on Wednesday.

As part of the schedule announcement, Texas Tech Soccer and Texas Tech Athletics announced a pair of new features for 2024, as for the first time, Tech soccer fans can purchase season tickets. The full season ticket plan will include one ticket to all 10 home matches and will cost $80.

The other big change for the 2024 season will be the introduction of a mobile-only ticket option. With the rollout to mobile-only tickets, fans will need to access their tickets either through their TexasTech.com account, the Texas Tech Mobile App or through the WalletPass or Apple Wallet applications.

Highlighted by the season opener at Penn State and 10 home matches at the John Walker Soccer Complex, the Red Raiders will face four teams that made the NCAA Tournament in 2023.

The 2024 season kicks off for the Red Raiders on Aug. 8 with an exhibition contest at Denver before the season opener at Penn State arrives on Aug. 15.

Tech’s 2024 home opener arrives on Aug. 18 when the Red Raiders welcome Cal State Northridge for a Sunday night match at Walker.

Following the home opener against CSUN, the Red Raiders will play host to St. Bonaventure for a Thursday (Aug. 22) night match at Walker.

Tech hits the road for the second time in 2024 for a Sunday (Aug. 25) afternoon contest at Utah State. After the road match against USU, the Red Raiders return home to kick off a three-match homestand when Weber State visits The Walker on Aug. 29.

The Red Raiders begin a busy month of September that features eight total matches with a pair of home contests against Oral Roberts (Sept. 1) and Oregon (Sept. 5).

Big 12 Conference plays arrives on Sept. 12 when the Red Raiders head to Fort Worth for a clash with TCU. Following the match against the Horned Frogs, Tech will head west for the final non-conference match at Long Beach State on Sept. 15.

Tech returns home for the Big 12 opener against Utah (Sept. 19) before hitting the road for a three-match Big 12 road trip at Oklahoma State (Sept. 22), Kansas State (Sept. 25) and Houston (Sept. 29).

October brings the start of the longest homestand of the season, as Tech will welcome Baylor for the first two Friday night matches (Oct. 4) and will also play host to Colorado (Oct. 10) and Iowa State (Oct. 13).

The final road trip of the 2024 season arrives the following weekend as Tech will head north to face both West Virginia (Oct. 17) and Cincinnati (Oct. 20), before Tech returns home for the regular season finale the next Friday night against BYU (Oct. 25).

With the regular season in the books, the Big 12 Tournament awaits in Kansas City. Set for Oct. 30 until Nov. 9, the top 12 finishers in the regular season will advance to the conference tournament with the top four finishers in the final standings earning a first-round bye.

–TECH–

Release provided by Andrew Stern Texas Tech Athletics