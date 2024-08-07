Texas Tech Soccer Checks in at No. 8 in Preseason United Soccer Coaches Rankings

KANSAS CITY – Fresh off the first end of season top-10 ranking in program history and the first Big 12 regular season title, Texas Tech Soccer earned another first in program history on Tuesday, as it checked in at No. 8 in the Preseason United Soccer Coaches poll.

The ranking is the highest preseason ranking in school history and marks the first time that Tech will begin the season ranked inside the top-10.

Other notable ranked teams on the Red Raiders schedule in 2024 include No. 3 BYU (Oct. 25) and No. 4 Penn State (Aug. 15).

It was a breakthrough season for Tom Stone and the Red Raiders in 2023 as Tech won its first Big 12 Regular Season title in program history and hosted the Second and Third Rounds of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.

Both the victory over Princeton and the match against North Carolina were historic as the Red Raiders drew the two largest crowds in program history. After breaking the John Walker Soccer Complex facility record (2346) on Nov. 17, Tech drew over 200 more fans in the Third Round against UNC (2558) recording the second-largest crowd during both the Round of 32 and Round of 16.

The Red Raiders finished the season with 45 totals goals and a program-record 61 assists. Allowing just 11 total goals on the season, the Red Raiders finished the season 14th in the country in goal differential (+34) and fourth in the country in goals-against-average (.474). Tech concluded the season trailing for less than 100 minutes in 23 matches and did not trail of the season’s first 13 matches.

As part of the historic season for the Scarlett and Black was Madison White’s epic performance, as the goalie recorded one of the best statistical seasons in Texas Tech history.

The nation’s co-leader in shutout in the regular season (13) and the all-time program leader in total shutouts (39), White allowed just 11 goals in 23 games finishing inside the top-15 in the country in goals-against-average (.474), Shutouts (13) and save percentage (.864).

Tech advanced to its second Round of 16 appearance in program history and hosted the Second and Third Rounds of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history. As previously mentioned, the Red Raiders posted the first undefeated regular season in program history and ascended as high as No. 4 in the Coaches Poll, which was also a program record.

Led by the Big 12’s 2023 Coach of the Year, the Red Raiders recorded three of the league’s five main Player of the Year awards including Defensive Player of the Year (Hannah Anderson), Goalkeeper of the Year (White) and Big 12 Freshman of the Year (Sam Courtwright).

Anderson and White also made history in 2023 as the players became the first set of teammates to earn First Team All-America status and were the first duo in program history to be named Semifinalists for the 2023 MAC Hermann National Player of the Year award. In the end, Anderson, White, Courtwright and defender Macy Blackburn all earned All-America Status as the Red Raider Soccer program earned a program-best four All-America selections.

The four players listed above, and forward Ashleigh Williams also earned First Team All-Region honors as Tech led the country with five total First Team All-Region selections. Earlier in the week, Tech’s coach staff of Stone and assistants Nick Hallam and Blair Quinn were selected as the United Soccer Coaches Association Midwest Region Coaching Staff of the Year.

Tech returns a strong core that features the return of the Big 12’s Freshman of the Year (Courtwright), three All-Region selections (Blackburn, Courtwright and Williams) and a pair of All-Americans (Blackburn and Courtwright). The returning core was also bolstered by a strong freshman class that includes the first two English-born signees in program history (Grace Piling and Millie Elwood) as well as former Third Team All-Region selection and SMU transfer Peyton Annen.

The Red Raiders open the 2024 season with an exhibition contest on Thursday (Aug. 8) night at Denver before the regular season opener next Thursday (Aug. 15) at No. 4 Penn State.

