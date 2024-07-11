Texas Tech Soccer Inks UCLA GK Transfer Faith Nguyen

LUBBOCK, Texas – Fresh off a three-year career at UCLA that included winning a National Championship in 2022, former UCLA GK Faith Nguyen has transferred to Texas Tech ahead of the 2024 season.

A native of Costa Mesa, Calif., Nguyen played in four games during her UCLA career, totaling nearly 50 minutes of action.

After making her UCLA debut, Nguyen saw action three times in 2023 in victories at CSUN, versus Utah and Oregon State. Nguyen played a career-high 26 against the Beavers in a 6-0 victory.

During her prep career, Nguyen led her SoCal Blues squad to a Developmental Academy record 29-match unbeaten streak and was invited to the USYNT U-19 team in the spring of 2021.

The Red Raiders open the 2024 season on Aug. 8 with an exhibition contest at Denver. First touch is set for 7 p.m. (CT).

Release provided by Andrew Stern Texas Tech Athletics