Texas Tech Softball ranked No. 2, establishes new recruiting standard

LUBBOCK, Texas – The 2024 Texas Tech softball signing class has earned a No. 2 national ranking by Extra Inning Softball which is the program’s highest recruiting ranking in history. The Red Raider signing class that was announced on Wednesday included Brenlee Gonzales, Kiley Huffman, Cassie Johnson, Sam Lincoln, Bailey Lindemuth, Sydney Shiller, and Hailey Toney who will all join the program next fall. “We knew these players were very talented, and this No.2 ranking reiterates that,” Tech head coach Craig Snider said. “They encompass all the core values of Texas Tech Softball, and we are excited for their athleticism and competitiveness to shine on the field. They saw the value of Texas Tech and all the unique opportunities this university offers to student-athletes. This class will continue to propel the program forward and push the standard of excellence.” Along with being the top-ranked recruiting class in Red Raider softball history, it’s believed to be the highest ranked recruiting class throughout all Texas Tech athletic programs. In the Extra Inning Softball recruiting ranking, Tech was only behind Oklahoma which signed eight players. The Red Raiders were in front of LSU, Tennessee, and Arkansas to round out the top-5 of the recruiting ranking. Information on the seven players who signed this week is below. Brenlee Gonzales

Position: Pitcher

Extra Innings Rank: 11th Overall Pitcher

Club Team: Texas Bombers-Smith

Hometown: Aledo, Texas

High School: Aledo High School Gonzales, who was originally born in Lubbock, will be returning home to play for the Red Raiders. During her 2022 season at Aledo, Gonzales earned First Team All-State in 5A and First Team All-District. In that same season, Aledo finished as a state finalist with the help from Gonzales’ 11 strikeout performance in the semifinals. Following an impressive 2022 season, Gonzales was named the 2023- 5A Most Valuable Player while also earning Academic All-District. While at Tech, Gonzales plans on majoring in Criminology. Snider: “I’ve known Brenlee for some time now and I’m excited she will be wearing the Double T across her chest. She has a devastating change up and keeps hitters guessing.” Kiley Huffman

Position: Outfield

Extra Innings Rank: 19th Overall Outfielder

Club Team: Strykers-Esparza

Hometown: Alvin, Texas

High School: Alvin High School Huffman signs with the Red Raiders from Alvin High School where she is a senior. While she was at Alvin, Huffman earned 1st Team Outfielder, Academic All District, TSWA Class 6A All-State 3rd Team Outfielder and One of Lone Star Preps Top Outfielder in the 2024 class. During the summer, Huffman hit over .400 while racking up 38 putouts and a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage. In her 2023 season, Huffman hit over .500 with a .556 OBP and a .915 fielding percentage. Snider: “Kiley has an explosive bat and a lockdown centerfielder. She will compete straight away for playing time and is a great addition to our outfield unit.” Cassie Johnson

Position: Catcher/1st/Right Field

Extra Inning Rank: 17th Overall Catcher

Club Team: Iowa Premier-Dickel

Hometown: Des Moines, Iowa

High School: Ankeny High School Johnson signs with the Red Raiders from Ankeny High School where she is a senior who is coming off an all-state season. A 5-foot-7 utility player, Johnson hit .505 with 14 home runs and 47 RBI as a junior to earn all-state and all-district. She also had a fielding percentage of .981. Her father, Jay Johnson, played baseball at Northern Iowa. Johnson, who also played basketball in high school, plans on majoring in psychology where she hopes to find a career in sports psychology or coaching. Snider: “A phenomenal catcher and bat! She is one of those rare catchers that can play defense at a high level and hit for power. Cassie was a great pickup for the ball club.” Samantha Lincoln

Position: Pitcher

Extra Inning Rank: 17th Overall Pitcher

Club Team: Lady Sluggers-Huecker

Hometown: Brockton, Massachusetts

High School: Taunton High School Lincoln is signing with the Red Raiders from Taunton High School where she is a senior. While at Taunton, Lincoln was named the 2023 Max Preps Player of the Year for Massachusetts, 1st Team All-American from Extra Innings and Boston Global Athlete of the Year. In addition to her accolades, in 2023, Lincoln threw 120.2 innings, giving up just seven runs, all with an ERA of .406 and an OBA of .077. In addition to softball, Lincoln also played basketball at Taunton. Lincoln plans to study in Early Children Education and one day become a teacher. Snider: “Sam is a presence on the mound and will have the ability to bring the heat from the left side. I cannot say enough about Sam’s ability to power past hitters but also create weak contact.” Bailey Lindemuth

Position: Pitcher/3rd/Utility

Extra Inning Rank: 11th Overall Pitcher

Club Team: Strykers-Esparza

Hometown: Burleson, Texas

High School: Burleson Centennial High School Lindemuth signs with the Red Raiders from Burleson Centennial High School where she is a senior. The Fort Worth native helped lead her team to a perfect 16-0 district record in her junior season, with an overall record of 27-6-1. She plans on majoring in business, with a minor in finance, and owning her own business one day. Snider: “She does it all! Pitches, hits, plays different positions, and dominates at all of them! Bailey was a highly sought after recruit and we are excited she will be competing with our ball club for the next four years.” Sydney Shiller

Position: Outfield

Extra Innings Rank: 18th Overall Outfielder

Club Team: Hotshots-Nelson

Hometown: Jourdanton, Texas

High School: Jourdanton High School Shiller signs with the Red Raiders out of Jourdanton High School where she is a senior. A 5-foot-7 outfielder who hits from the left-side of the plate, Shiller earned all-state honors and is a three-time offensive player of the year in her district and a three-time academic all-district selection. She helped her team to the fifth round of the playoffs last season in her junior season. Along with softball, Shiller also competes in volleyball, basketball and track & field in high school and is involved in FFA along with being a member of the National Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She plans on majoring in nutrition science at Texas Tech. Snider: “An absolute bulldog in the outfield! Syd plays the game hard and is truly a 5-tool player. She will be a terror on the bases and at the plate for us.” Hailey Toney

Position: Shortstop

Extra Innings Rank: 10th Overall Infielder

Club Team: Hotshots-Nelson

Hometown: Magnolia, Texas

High School: Magnolia West High School Toney is a three-time all-district shortstop who signs with Tech as a senior at Magnolia West High School. She hit .652, has a .981 fielding percentage and stole 38 bases. A 5-foot-8 left-handed hitter, her accolades also include earning Magnolia West Team MVP, District MVP, and a three-time all-academic selection. She helped lead her team to the regional quarterfinals last season. Toney plans on majoring in Kinesiology and pursuing a career as a physical therapist. Snider: “I couldn’t be more excited about the addition of Hailey. She is a power left bat, with plus defense and arm. She is also a huge threat on the base paths. She will make a lot of noise in the Big 12.”