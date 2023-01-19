96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Texas Tech sprinters sweep weekly Big 12 honors

January 18, 2023 7:07PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas – Rosemary Chukwuma and Courtney Lindsey swept the Big 12 weekly track and field honors Wednesday afternoon.

Chukwuma opened the season with a blistering 60m time of 7.11 for the nation’s top time. In the process, she broke her own school record and set a new personal best. Chukwuma claimed the finals running a 7.13.

Lindsey opened his season running another NCAA top time of 20.41 in the 200m placing first overall. He also ran the 60m twice, finishing third with a time of 6.62.

The Red Raiders are back in action this Friday for the Red Raider Open beginning at 10 a.m.

Chris Duarte

