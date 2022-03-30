Texas Tech sweeps midweek series versus SFA

Texas Tech scored in double figures in the run column for the 12th time this season after scratching across five runs in the eighth to build its lead to 13-1. SFA answered in the top of the ninth with four runs, pushing across more runs against Tech than it did the previous 17 innings (2).
The Red Raiders jumped in front early with two runs in the first, a big boost as it’s been all year. Tech is 13-0 this season when scoring in the first inning. Ty Coleman knocked in Easton Murrell, who drew a leadoff walk, with an RBI single (watch). Kurt Wilson hit a sacrifice fly in the next at-bat to score the second run (watch).
Parker Kelly’s long ball reemerged in the second, hitting a two-run blast (watch) to left field to give Tech a 4-1 lead, half an inning after SFA scratched across its first run. It was Kelly’s team-leading seventh home run – and increased his RBI total to a team-best 31 as well. In the third, Kurt Wilson went deep for a solo home run (watch), his third homer in the last four games, to push the Tech lead to 5-1.
Stilwell drew one of his game-high three walks to start the fifth inning, and Jace Jung brought him home with his fourth double in the midweek series. Owen Washburn matched Jung later in the inning with a double to bring him around for a 7-1 advantage.
The Red Raiders scored one more in the seventh and put a five on the scoreboard in the eighth behind Cody Masters’ return to the lineup. Masters saw his first plate appearance of the season in the Texas series, an unproductive pinch-hit situation, but made up for it and more on Wednesday with a grand slam (watch) for his first base hit of the season.
Austin Becker earned the win on the mound, pitching four innings surrendering one run. The bullpen trio of Shay Hartis, Trendan Parish, and Jamie Hitt, were effective allowing a collective two hits without a run in 4.2 innings of combined work. The Lumberjacks were able to record three hits against Jase Lopez in the ninth.
Quotable
Head Coach Tim Tadlock
On Austin Becker…
“I thought he hung in there and threw the ball fine. He was behind in the count quite a bit, but he did throw some good breaking pitches and good changeups. Guys played well behind him. He competed well out there today.”
On Sam Hunt…
“Sam got in there and played well. He had some good at-bats and caught the ball in center. I thought the ball in the last inning needed to go straight to second base, but Sam’s competitive and he’s been waiting his turn. He’s getting in and doing something with it.”
Senior Cody Masters
On his grand slam and standing ovation…
“It was pretty cool. Just getting to be here and play here for the entirety of my five-year career is just really cool. That crowd is special. The energy for sure is very special. I don’t think it’s really matched anywhere else.”
On missing the start of the season…
“It was probably one of the biggest battles I’ve had to face in the entirety of my career and maybe even my life. I just want to put this jersey on to help Austin and help this team.”
Redshirt sophomore Austin Becker
On his start…
“I felt great. Before the game, I had a good pre-game routine. My catch before the game was great and I felt great getting off the mound before the game.”
Up Next
The Red Raiders’ six-game homestand ends and a five-game road trip is on the way. Big 12 play resumes on Friday for the first of three games over the weekend, at Kansas. The road swing continues next Tuesday and Wednesday in Phoenix, Ariz. for a pair of games at Grand Canyon. Tech’s next home game is Friday, April 8 against Kansas State.
Release provided by MATT BURKHOLDER Texas Tech Athletics