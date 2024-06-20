Texas Tech tabs Glasco to lead softball program

LUBBOCK, Texas – Gerry Glasco, one of the winningest active head coaches in the country, has been named the ninth head softball coach in Texas Tech history, Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced Thursday.

Glasco arrives at Texas Tech following seven seasons as the head coach at the University of Louisiana where he built the Ragin’ Cajuns into a perennial top-25 program that boasted an impressive .773 winning percentage (300-88) during his tenure. Louisiana captured five Sun Belt Conference regular-season titles under Glasco and was selected to an NCAA Regional in all six eligible seasons (excludes COVID-shortened 2020 campaign), advancing to the Super Regional round in 2023.

“At the onset of this search, it was vital we find a leader to continue the positive momentum with our softball program. With Coach Glasco, we have not only found that right leader but one who has won at an elite level throughout his career,” Hocutt said. “We look forward to building a consistently successful softball program under Coach Glasco and are excited to welcome him, his wife, Vickie, to Texas Tech.”

Known as one of the nation’s top offensive coaches and recruiters, Glasco has been part of successful softball programs throughout his career with three trips to the Women’s College World Series, seven appearances in an NCAA Super Regional and 15 selections for an NCAA Regional between his time as the head coach at Louisiana (2018-24) and as an assistant at both Georgia (2009-14) and Texas A&M (2015-17).

Louisiana won at least 40 games in each of Glasco’s six full seasons, finishing with 50 or more victories twice in 2019 and then again in 2023. The Ragin’ Cajuns were a combined 136-18 (.883) in Sun Belt play under Glasco, including a 22-2 overall mark each of the past two seasons, the latter of which earned Louisiana a top-16 national seed to host its own NCAA Regional. Over his collegiate career, Glasco has never missed an NCAA Regional in his 15 eligible seasons.

“I am excited, thrilled and humbled to guide the Texas Tech softball program,” said Glasco. “With the guidance of the outstanding administration under Kirby Hocutt, I look forward to helping Tech Softball become one of the best programs in the nation. We will build a culture of competition and excellence in everything that we do both on and off the field.”

In addition to his work at the collegiate level, Glasco has also received opportunities to coach professionally, serving as the head coach for the USSA Pride of the National Professional Fastpitch league (NPF) in 2014 and 2019 as well as the Houston Scrap Yard Dawgs in 2017. Each organization won the NPF title in each of those three seasons.

Glasco’s coaching career did not take off until his daughters began playing the sport as he first served as an assistant coach at Johnston City (Illinois) High School before taking his first collegiate job at Georgia in 2009. During that time, he founded the Illinois Southern Force Softball, which developed into one of the nation’s premiere travel organizations with four top-20 finishes at ASA Gold Nationals and the 2004 Under-18 Gold National Championship.

Glasco, a native of Crab Orchard, Illinois, earned his bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics from Illinois in 1980. He and his wife, Vickie, are parents to three daughters who shared their father’s passion for the sport of softball: Tara (Archibald), who is currently the head coach at Eastern Illinois, Erin and the late Geri Ann.

Glasco will be formally introduced in a virtual press conference at a time to be determined Friday with live coverage provided via TexasTech+.

SEASON TICKET DEPOSITS NOW AVAILABLE

For the first time, Texas Tech will offer season tickets for the 2025 softball season. Season ticket deposits are on sale now for $20 a seat and can be secured today via the Athletics Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH (8324).

–TECH–

Release Provided By Jay Strader Texas Tech Athletics