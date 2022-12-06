Texas Tech, TCU to begin Big 12 schedule at 11 a.m. on New Year’s Eve in Fort Worth

LUBBOCK, Texas – Our date was set for New Year’s Eve. Now we know when it starts.

Texas Tech and TCU will tip at 11 a.m. in Fort Worth on Saturday, December 31 in the first game of the Big 12 schedule and the last of the 2022 calendar year. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

Tech went 12-6 last season in Big 12 play, including splitting against TCU with an 82-69 win in Lubbock on Feb. 12 before a 69-66 loss on February 26 at the Schollmaier Arena. The Red Raiders are 1-0 against TCU all-time in Big 12 openers with a 62-53 win to begin the 2013 conference schedule. Tech is 11-15 all-time in Big 12 openers, including two in a row after falling last season at Iowa State after dropping a one-point game to Kansas to open the previous conference slate.

Tech (5-2) has five more non-conference games to play before the Big 12 matchup against TCU with a game against Nicholls set for 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders are currently on a 25-game home winning streak and will also host Eastern Washington (Dec. 13), Houston Christian (Dec. 21) and South Carolina State (Dec. 27). TTU also plays Jackson State in Houston on Saturday, Dec. 17 in the HBCU Roundball Classic at the Delmar Fieldhouse.

TCU is currently 6-1 on the season and at No. 24 in the Associated Press Top-25.

Release provided by Wes Bloomquist Texas Tech Athletics