Texas Tech to Host UTEP in Charity Exhibition Game

Red Raiders, UTEP to meet on Nov. 1 at United Supermarkets Arena

LUBBOCK, Texas – With a waiver from the NCAA, the Texas Tech men’s basketball team has announced its support of the National Compassion Foundation – Santa Fe Strong Fund by hosting UTEP in a charity exhibition game at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 1 at the United Supermarkets Arena.

The exhibition game is not part of the 2018-19 season ticket package as all ticket proceeds will benefit the National Compassion Foundation – Santa Fe Strong Fund. General admission seating will apply for all fans with tickets priced at $10 and parking will not be reserved and available on a first come first serve basis. Tickets for this charity exhibition can be purchased at the Texas Tech Ticket Office, on texastech.com or by calling 806-742-TECH. To provide a safer environment for the public and significantly expedite guest entry into our venues, Texas Tech Athletics’ a clear bag policy will be in effect for this event.

The Santa Fe Strong Fund is set up to financially support the families of those killed and injured in the horrific tragedy at Santa Fe High School on May 18, 2018. The National Compassion Fund was founded in collaboration with parents and family members from some of the worst mass casualty events in U.S. history – September 11th , Columbine, Virginia Tech, Northern Illinois University, Aurora, Oak Creek Sikh Temple and Newtown. Unlike other charitable funds, 100% of donations are distributed directly to the established victim base of these terrible atrocities.

Texas Tech and UTEP are joining college campuses across the country who are raising funds to support communities recovering from disastrous events. These efforts to contribute money to charities supporting wildfire recovery, hurricane relief and memorial funds are done within NCAA rules and with the guidance established by committees comprised of NCAA member schools.

Texas Tech will host Incarnate Word in its season-opener on Tuesday, Nov. 6 at the United Supermarkets Arena.

