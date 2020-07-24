Texas Tech to Host Virtual Women’s Clinic
One-hour event will feature Q&A sessions with Matt Wells and his wife, Jen, as well as various others
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells and his staff will host a virtual women’s clinic on Aug. 4, featuring question-and-answer sessions with several current Red Raiders as well as a performance by Texas country music artist Grant Gilbert.
Registration is now available online at TexasTech.com via this link. Space is limited so interested participants are encouraged to sign up early, as registration will close on July 31.
Wells and his wife, Jen, will begin the hour-long event, giving participants an inside look into their life off the football field. Wells will also detail his outlook for the Red Raiders entering his second season as Texas Tech will begin its preseason camp later that week.
Interested participants can sign up for $30 (plus service fee), which includes a link to the broadcast and a t-shirt. Up to four additional participants can register for $10 each, which also includes a camp t-shirt.
All proceeds for the virtual women’s clinic will benefit Women’s Protective Services in Lubbock, a non-profit organization specifically chosen by the Wells family.
Matt Dowdy