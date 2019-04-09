Texas Tech to Host Welcome Home Event Tuesday

Fans are encouraged to welcome home the Red Raiders Tuesday at United Supermarkets Arena

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech will celebrate the return of its first Final Four team in men’s basketball history Tuesday afternoon with an official Welcome Home event inside United Supermarkets Arena.

The Red Raiders will take an early afternoon flight from Minneapolis and are expected to arrive back in Lubbock by 2:30 p.m. The team will then be escorted straight to United Supermarkets Arena to greet fans similar to their return from winning the program’s first Big 12 Championship a few weeks ago.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early as the northwest doors to the arena will open at 2 p.m. in anticipation to the team arrival at 3 p.m. or earlier. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis beginning on the west side of the arena. Parking will be available in the lots immediately north and west of the arena.

Tech will have Final Four merchandise available for purchase through The Matador on the west concourse of the arena. Fans are reminded that Tech’s regular Clear Bag Policy for all home events will be in effect Tuesday afternoon.

For fans unable to make the event, Tech will stream the event live on both TexasTech.TV and the athletics department’s official Facebook page. Both streams will be free for all fans.

