Texas Tech topples Sam Houston by 36

LUBBOCK, Texas – Pop Isaacs scored a career-high 28 points with five 3-pointers to help lead Texas Tech to a 96-60 non-conference win over Sam Houston in a game with four double-figure scorers and 21 team assists on Thursday at United Supermarkets Arena.

The Red Raiders (10-2) improved to 7-0 at home this season and extended a 29-game home non-conference winning streak for the program with the largest margin of victory this season that came with the team going on a 25-4 run to finish the game. Tech never trailed, was up by 19 at halftime, and ran away with the win after shooting 15-for-33 on 3-pointers to go along with a 15-3 scoring advantage off turnovers. Kerwin Walton added 18 points with four 3-pointers while Joe Toussaint scored 13 and Chance McMillian had 11.

“I knew we were in for a real physical game, but I was thrilled with our composure,” Texas Tech coach Grant McCasland said. “The way we handled the pressure and the way we passed the ball. I thought we moved it and I thought we played a more complete game on both sides defensively and offensively. So, I was just really thrilled with the full 40 minutes of activity. I’m proud of the growth of our team.”

Isaacs finished the game with his new career-high 28 points after going 10-for-19 from the field and 5-for-11 on 3-pointers. His previous career-high was 24 points last season against Nicholls and he matched his career-high with five 3-pointers. He had three games as a freshman with five 3-pointers. He was coming games with 19 points against Vanderbilt and 18 against UT Arlington and now has nine games in double-figure scoring this season.

“It felt good honestly just seeing the ball go in,” Isaacs said. “Obviously, I haven’t been shooting the ball to the best of my ability this year, but I know the work I put in and know what type of shooter I am so if teams want to keep letting me shoot, please do. I realized we got a bunch of dudes to make shots too. I’m glad my teammates gave me the ball in the right spots tonight and all the credit goes to them for sure.”

Darrion Williams scored the game’s first points on Tech’s opening possession with a 3-pointers and would finish with nine points, four rebounds, and led the team with six assists for the second straight game. Toussaint had five assists to go along with his 13 points and five rebounds, while Warren Washington scored nine points, had eight rebounds, three blocked shots, and three assists. McMillian led the reserves with his 11 points in 24:55 of playing time and Robert Jennings added six points in 12 minutes.

Toussaint has now scored in double figures in 11 of 12 games this season and has 970 career points.

Texas Tech improved to 87-2 in non-conference home games since the start of the 2013-14 season going into its New Year’s Day game. The two losses came against SEC opponents with a 71-69 loss to LSU on Dec. 18, 2013, and a 76-74 overtime loss to No. 15 Kentucky on January 25, 2020. The loss to Kentucky snapped a 54-game non-conference home winning streak and set up this current streak that began with a 101-58 win over Northwestern State on Nov. 25, 2020, in the 2020-21 season-opener.

Tech took a 48-29 lead into halftime with Isaacs already at 16 points after hitting two 3-pointers in the final minute of play while Toussaint had 10 points. Isaacs was 0-for-4 to start the game on 3-pointers but would it his first with 37 seconds remaining and then his second with three seconds on the clock for the 19-point halftime lead. Tech was 15-for-29 (51.7%) from the field and 6-for-16 (37.5%) on 3-pointers. The team had a 14-8 scoring advantage in the paint and a 10-1 advantage in points off turnovers after Sam Houston had 11 first-half turnovers while Tech had only two. Walton had seven points and Warren Washington and McMillian had five each. The 19-point halftime lead was Tech’s largest since a 24-point lead over Texas A&M-Commerce at halftime of the season-opener. Tech started the game with a 5-0 run after a Darrion Williams 3-pointer on the opening possession and then an Isaacs layup. McMillian gave Tech a 12-8 lead with his first 3-pointer of the game five minutes in and Walton hit his first 3-pointer for a 36-25 lead with four minutes remaining in the first half. Tech went on an 8-0 run that included two free throws from Toussaint for a 41-25 lead before the two 3-pointers from Isaacs capped the half.

Walton got to 10 points with a 3-pointer on Tech’s first possession of the second half to take a 51-31 lead off a Darrion Williams assist and Isaacs was at 22 points with his fourth 3-pointer that gave Tech a 63-38 lead. Walton pushed the lead to 66-42 with his third 3-pointer and was followed by back-to-back 3-pointers from McMillian pushed the lead to 79-54 and forced a Sam Houston timeout with 5:42 remaining in the game. The Red Raiders had their biggest run of the game at 14-0 with Isaacs hitting a 3-pointer to get to 25 points and then a layup and free throw to reach 28.

Tech will conclude non-conference play at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 1 against North Alabama at the USA before beginning Big 12 play at No. 21 Texas on Saturday, January 6 in Austin.

Release provided by Wes Bloomquist Texas Tech Athletics