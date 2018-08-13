Texas Tech Tops Denver on Davis’ Late Goal

DENVER, Colo. – After spending most of the night wearing down Denver’s defense, sophomore Kirsten Davis brought Texas Tech their sixth-straight preseason victory over the Pioneers with an 80th-minute blast to the back of the net. According to head coach Tom Stone, the opportunity came after some critical halftime adjustments that allowed the Red Raiders to spread out the Denver defense.

“I give our girls credit because they responded well to what they were presented with,” said Stone. “Where the game changed for us was in the second half when we established a really good possession rhythm and made DU chase the ball. Once that happened, we started to move them around more than we did in the first half and the chances started coming.”

The Red Raiders outshot the Pioneers 24-5, including 13 shots on goal to Denver’s one. Though she continued to win balls down the side, Davis only tallied two shots in the first half as Tech was instead led on the offensive side by Ally Griffin, who blasted four shots with two forcing the Denver keeper to make a save.

Davis started getting looks at goal in the second half, putting four of her seven shots on net. The score came in the 80th minute when Davis split a pair of Pioneer defenders and took off towards goal. Driving down left of goal, she eventually drew the DU keeper out before placing one perfectly into the bottom right corner of the net. Two of Davis’ four goals from last fall – her freshman season – were game-winners as well.

“It started with Gabbie [Puente], one of our smallest players but best headers, winning the DU punt,” recalled Stone. “Kirsten runs it down – she’s one of the fittest on our team – and bullied her way into the box. She had netting on the side and tucked it in their nicely.”

“She [Gabbie] headed the ball and I thought it was a good opportunity to run after it,” Davis said as she walked through the goal.

Davis was racing alongside Hannah Fernandez, who, Davis recalls, told her to hit it to the far post: “I did, and then we celebrated.”

Sophomore goalkeeper Marissa Zucchetto logged all 90 of the game’s minutes in goal, but her defense allowed her to only be tested once. The Red Raider defense did not allow Denver to take a single shot on Zucchetto in the second half.

The next step for Tech will be their home opener on Friday, Aug. 17, when they host New Mexico. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. at the John Walker Soccer Complex. Admission is free for all fans.

