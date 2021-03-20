Texas Tech Track Completes First Day in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas – Texas Tech completed the opening day of its first meet of the outdoor season Friday evening.
Seasons Usual was the first Red Raider to get her outdoor season started, and she did it in style. Usual recorded an eight-foot personal best in the hammer throw after landing a top mark of 183’-10” (56.05m). Kayli Johnson recorded a massive PR herself, landing a top attempt at 181’-4” (55.29m). Johnson’s PR was by over 12 feet.
Braden Darrow finished second in his season debut in the shot put. His top mark of 54’-3.75” (16.55m). It was his third-longest outdoor mark of his career.
Field Gatlin took bronze in the shot put at her first collegiate outdoor meet. She recorded two throws of 13 meters in the final series, recording her day-best 43’-5.75” (13.25m) on her fifth attempt for the third-place finish.
Eric Maclean got the 5000m win in his first collegiate outdoor meet. The sophomore won in 15:03.45. He was followed by Luke Estes (15:20.35) and Richard Taylor (15:30.61), both of whom were also running their first outdoor meets as Red Raiders.
Arianna Lopez chased down a big collegiate best in her season opener. Lopez’s 5000m time came in at 18:46.69. She was followed by Hanna Sanchez (18:55.40) and Kaitlyn Irving (18:58.30).
In the 1500m, TJ Gregg finished runner-up with a time of 4:00.96. Kirk Zuber ran 4:03.27 in what was also his Tech debut.
The second day of the Wes Kittley Invitational will begin Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
Release Provided By Texas Tech Athletics