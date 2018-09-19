Texas Tech Trio Earn Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Honors

Bowman, Henry & Wesley were recognized by the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award on Tuesday.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s Alan Bowman, Ta’Zhawn Henry and Antoine Wesley were recognized Tuesday by the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.

Bowman was named player of the week, while Henry & Wesley picked up honorable mention accolades. It’s the fifth honor for Bowman within the last two days, as he’s also received Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, Walter Camp National Player of the Week, Manning Award Star of the Week and the Davey O’Brien “Great 8” list.

In the second start of his career, Bowman broke former Tech great Patrick Mahomes II’s Big 12 freshman passing record of 598 yards with 605 after going 43-of-59 through the air. Bowman’s total came six shy of the NCAA freshman mark of 611 set by Nevada’s David Neill in 1998 and was the third time in FBS history a freshman has thrown for at least 600 yards in a game.

Bowman’s 605 yards through the air are the most by a FBS quarterback so far in 2018. It was also the 18th time in FBS history a QB has thrown for 600 yards, with five of those coming from Red Raiders, as no other university has had more than two. He joins the likes of Mahomes (734), B.J. Symons (661), Graham Harrell (646) and Cody Hodges (643) with 600+ yard passing games.

Bowman connected with Wesley for 261 of the 605 yards and three of his five touchdowns on Saturday against Houston. Wesley hauled in 13 receptions on his way to breaking the Texas Tech single-game receiving yards record, topping the previous mark of 255 set by Joel Filani in 2005. His 13 receptions also ranked eighth for receptions in a game by a Tech receiver.

Wesley set the record on a 33-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter, finding the endzone for the third time in the contest. He also scored on plays of 58 yards in the first quarter and six yards in the second quarter for his first career multi-touchdown performance and the first by a Red Raider this season.

Henry also became the first Red Raider with over 100 yards rushing the season, tacking on 111 yards on 24 attempts, along with four touchdowns. It marked back-to-back games he’s scored twice and made him the first Red Raider with four TD’s and 100 yards since DeAndre Washington in 2015.

–TECH–

Michael Minshew

The post Texas Tech Trio Earn Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Honors appeared first on Rock 101.1.