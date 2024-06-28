Texas Tech, Two Docs Brewing Co. announce sponsorship agreement

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics announced Friday a sponsorship agreement with Two Docs Brewing Co. to launch Raiderland Red Pale Ale as the official NIL beer of the Red Raiders. With the agreement, a percentage of every sale will support NIL funding for Texas Tech student-athletes through the Matador Club, the official NIL collective of Texas Tech Athletics.

“We are fortunate to have tremendous support from our local business community, especially with Two Docs Brewing Co. through this new agreement,” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “We look forward to having Raiderland Red Pale Ale available in many of our venues this upcoming year and developing this sponsorship agreement to truly impact our student-athletes through NIL resources.”

Raiderland Red Pale Ale will be available inside Jones AT&T Stadium, United Supermarkets Arena and Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park beginning with the Aug. 31 football season opener against Abilene Christian. It is now on sale locally in the taproom at Two Docs Brewing Co. and will be available in local restaurants and bars beginning next week. Additionally, it will be available via six-packs at local grocery and package stores by Aug. 1.

“As a lifelong, die-hard Red Raider, this agreement is an absolute dream come true,” said Eric Cunningham, D.V.M., co-founder of Two Docs Brewing Co. “From going to football games at Jones AT&T Stadium as some of my first childhood memories, to becoming a student-athlete and proud graduate, to being an avid supporter of our athletics and academic programs as an adult, Texas Tech has always been a huge part of my life. I could not be more thrilled to now have our brewery align with the school that helped shape me.”

Founded in 2018, Two Docs Brewing Co. is a Red Raider alumni-owned production brewery in the heart of the Cultural Arts District of Lubbock. At 5.4% ABV, Raiderland Red Pale Ale strikes the perfect balance between drinkability and flavor intensity. The beer offers a satisfying citrusy aroma with notes of orange, grapefruit, pine and spice.

“I am excited to be blessed with the opportunity to partner with my alma mater,” said Tyson Purdy, M.D., co-founder of Two Docs Brewing Co. “Our team is brewing this beer with passion and love for Texas Tech University and Red Raider Athletics. We’re all excited to have an excellent craft beer option at games and around town that supports our student-athletes.”

For more information on Raiderland Red, please visit www.TwoDocsBrewing.com.

Release Provided By Matt Dowdy Texas Tech Athletics