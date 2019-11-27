Texas Tech Unveils 2020 Baseball Schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech baseball announced its 2020 schedule on Tuesday, which features 30 games at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.
For the second-consecutive year, the Red Raiders will face an opponent from all five Power-5 Conferences as Tech will play 11 games against teams from the ACC, SEC, Big Ten and Pac-12 outside of its Big 12 Conference schedule.
Overall, the schedule includes 21 contests against 2019 NCAA Tournament teams. It features three NCAA Regional hosts and four schools that advanced to Super Regionals. The Red Raiders will also see a pair of teams from last year’s College World Series in Florida State and Mississippi State.
A pair of conference champions also made their way onto the schedule as Tech will play 2019 Conference USA Champion Florida Atlantic in Tallahassee and 2019 SWAC Tournament Champion Southern for a two-game midweek series at Rip Griffin Park.
For the 11th time in 12 years, the Red Raiders will begin the season in Lubbock with Opening Day set for Friday, Feb. 14, against Houston Baptist at 1 p.m. Tech will also host Northern Colorado on opening weekend and split four games between the two schools with a doubleheader on Saturday.
Texas Tech will once again take part in one of the nation’s premier neutral-site tournaments, this time traveling to the Austin area for the Round Rock Classic at Dell Diamond, home of the Round Rock Express. The event takes place Feb. 21-23 and will see Texas Tech matched up against Tennessee, Stanford and Houston.
Texas Tech and fellow Omaha regular Mississippi State will cross paths for the third time in four years, this time in Biloxi, Miss, at MGM Park. Tech split a pair of road games in Starkville to open 2017 and fell to the Bulldogs at the Frisco College Classic last season. Both squads have advanced to the CWS the last two seasons.
The Red Raiders will make what has become an annual trip to Midland on April 7 to take on Abilene Christian at 7 p.m., inside Security Bank Ballpark. Tech has traveled to Midland every year since 2014 to face a regional opponent and will battle ACU there for the first time since 2016.
It will be a busy month of March for Red Raider fans as Tech is set to host over half of its home games within a 26-day span. The month’s schedule features weekend home series with Rice, West Virginia, Minnesota and Kansas State and also includes midweek opponents UNLV and Oregon.
The Big 12 Conference schedule opens with three of the first four series at home, starting with the West Virginia matchup March 13-16. Big 12 home series also include Kansas State (March 27-29), Oklahoma (April 9-11) and Texas (May 1-3).
The Red Raiders will look to defend their Big 12 title in a challenging back-half of the conference slate that features three of the last four series on the road in Baylor (April 17-19), Kansas (24-26) and TCU (May 14-16).
Other notable midweek matchups include a neutral-site game in San Antonio against UTSA at Nelson Wolff Municipal Stadium, home of the San Antonio Missions, and a May road bout at Dallas Baptist, a member of the 2019 NCAA Lubbock Regional.
The top eight teams in the conference standings will advance to the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship on May 20-24. The five-day tournament is held at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.
NCAA postseason play begins May 29 with the NCAA Regionals. Super Regionals are scheduled for June 5-8 and the 2020 College World Series will be held June 13-23.
Release provided by Texas Tech