Texas Tech vs Baylor Preview

Article by Russell Raunam

Alpha Media Intern

After securing their first conference win of the season vs Houston, Texas Tech will travel to Waco, TX to face familiar foe Baylor. This game comes as a homecoming for most of Texas Tech’s staff as Joey McGuire coached on Baylor’s staff for five seasons. After McGuire took the coaching job in Lubbock, he brought a good number of Baylor’s staff with him.

One could make the argument that Baylor and Texas Tech have both had “down years” so far after dropping their own set of games vs non-conference opponents that they will tell you they should’ve won. This has brought these two teams together each sharing a 2-3 record and 1-1 in Big 12 play.

Baylor has had Texas Tech’s number as of late, winning 4 of the last 5 games including a 45-17 route last year at home the night Patrick Mahomes was inducted into the Ring of Honor. Ouch. For what it’s worth, Baylor has had the upper hand in terms of team talent and skill the last five matchups. (two of the five Baylor was ranked in the AP top 15) But now, the teams after recent struggles, are as even as it can get.

Going into the season, Tech was expected to be on the most prolific passing offenses with young but experienced OC Zach Kittley. After turnovers and a season ending injury to QB Tyler Shough, Kittley and McGuire have shifted their focus to the ground game. Enter Tahj Brooks. Brooks has had 100+ yards in three straight games after combining for just 110 yards in the first two games of the year. Tech is averaging 177.4 yards per game on the ground this year and will continue to do so against the Baylor Bears front seven that ranks last in the big 12 in rush defense.

To make matters worse for the Baylor Bears, starting LB Mike Smith will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL. This leaves redshirt junior LB Josh White to take his place. With Baylor’s defense ranking the worst in the big 12 this season, White might be the change Baylor needed to get this turning around. Or, another hole in the already gashed Bears’ defense.

QB Blake Shapen has been battling injuries throughout the season, but now healthy found his groove in last week’s dramatic 25 point 4th quarter comeback on the road vs UCF. If Shapen can get the Bears’ offense clicking, then this game has the potential to be a shootout.

Probably the biggest storyline heading into this matchup vs Baylor is can they fix their on the road record? Under McGuire, TTU has gone 1-7 in true road games. Texas Tech finds a Baylor team that has struggled this year to weaker opponents including a double digit blowout to Texas State at home in week one. With injuries on both sides of the ball, this game might come down to the turnover differential, in which Texas Tech would have the close upper hand in this one.

Will Texas Tech get a road win under their belt for 2023? Or will Baylor continue to beat down on their inner-state rival. Tune into ESPN2 at 7:00pm to find out.