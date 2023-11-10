Texas Tech vs Kansas Preview

Article by Russell Raunam

Alpha Media Intern

Coming off a Thursday night home win, the Red Raiders will travel to Lawrence, Kansas to take on the #16 Kansas Jayhawks. The Jayhawks improved to a record of 7-2 after a road win vs Iowa State last week, giving KU their best record since 2008 through nine games. Kansas has an outside shot at the Big 12 Championship game as their only two losses have been to Oklahoma State and Texas, both who only have one conference loss. KU has been a program that has been riddled with failure the last ten-fifteen years. But after a 5-0 start to the season last year, the Jayhawks are proving they are no fluke.

For Texas Tech? Many thought The Red Raiders would be fighting for a spot in Arlington, Texas as the leaves started to fall. But after being plagued with injuries, Texas Tech is sitting at a 4-5 record, needing two more wins for a very expected bowl game appearance that experts projected in the pre-season. But with three games left, can they save the season?

The return of Jacob Rodriguez was real

After losing their starting MLB to a broken foot in week 1 of this year, the Red Raiders welcomed Jacob Rodriguez back with open arms as he joined tackle leader Ben Roberts in the inside linebacker spot. This duo was on the field together for most of last week’s game, Roberts and Rodiguez totaled for six tackles each.

Texas Tech’s front seven was facing a RB in Emani Bailey who was averaging over 100 YPG and 5.8 YPC. Rodriguez and Roberts silenced Bailey as he averaged just 3.0 YPC and only 57 rush yards. Texas Tech will have their hands full again as they face a Kansas offense that ranks 19th best in rush YPG.

Bean-Arnold connection on the rise

In the last three games, Lawrence Arnold has proved to be Jason Bean’s favorite target, gaining 259 yards and a game-clinching 80 yard touchdown last week vs Iowa State. The Texas Tech secondary is well rounded and if the Red Raiders start to stack the box to stop the run, Arnold might have some favorable matchups.

Battle of the ground game

The winner of this game might come down to which defense can stop the run. Between these two schools, three RB’s rank in the top 10 in rush yards within the conference. If the ground game is going, Bean and Morton can attack weaker secondaries leading to a classic Big 12 shootout.

As both teams are in search of a win, to keep their season goals alive, this game should be competitive and high scoring. Will Kansas try to flip the script on Texas Tech as the Red Raiders are 9-1 in the last ten matchups?