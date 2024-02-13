Texas Tech welcomes Oklahoma State for Pink Game

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Lady Raiders are having their Pink Game for cancer awareness on Wednesday, February 14 at 6 p.m. in the United Supermarkets Arena against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls.

Texas Tech (16-9, 5-7 Big 12) is coming off just their second loss at home this season after dropping a game to UCF last Saturday night. In the contest, three Lady Raiders posted double-figure scoring with Bailey Maupin leading the way after totaling 24 points. Both Jasmine Shavers and Rhyle McKinney also contributed on the offensive end as they had 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Oklahoma State owns an all-time 39-35 record against the Lady Raiders as the two teams last played on January 10 when Oklahoma State came out on top with a 71-58 win. In the game, the Cowgirls shot 40.9 percent from the 3-point line, making nine from beyond the arc, while four players scored in double-figures. For the Lady Raiders, Shavers led the team with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Maupin was right behind with 16 points and six boards.

Currently, the Lady Raiders have two players who average double-figure scoring in Big 12 play – Shavers (14.2) and Maupin (12.7). Both Jordyn Merritt and Shavers are also averaging over five rebounds per game with 5.8 and 5.3, respectively. So far, Merritt and Maupin are the only two Lady Raiders to start in every conference game (12-12) and, in addition, Merritt leads with 16 blocks and Maupin leads with 40 assists in Big 12 games.

The Lady Raiders shoot 76.7 percent from the free throw line, which is good for 42nd in the NCAA and first in conference. They are also ranked 40th nationally and fourth in the Big 12 with 14.60 free throws made per game. In addition, Maupin has a knack at drawing fouls as she checks in at 25th nationally and first in the Big 12 with 104 free throws made.

The Texas Tech defense is currently forcing 19.44 turnovers per game which is good for 45th in the country and fourth in the Big 12. The Lady Raiders have forced 20 or more turnovers in 13 games so far, while forcing an average of 17 turnovers per game in conference play.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls are 11-12 on the season and 4-8 in conference play. Oklahoma State has key wins against BYU (82-50), at TCU (67-59) and at UCF (68-61). However, the Cowgirls are on a six-game losing streak after picking up conference losses to Texas, Cincinnati, Baylor, Iowa State, Oklahoma and Kansas State. As a team, the Cowgirls are averaging 71.7 points per game while holding opponents to 66.8 points per game. They are shooting 44.2 percent from the field and 33.0 percent from the 3-point line this year. Their field goal percentage is good for 58th nationally and their 7.7 threes per game ranks 55th. The Cowgirls have four players averaging double-digit scoring per game in Hannah Gusters (14.6), Stailee Heard (13.5), Anna Gret Asi (13.4) and Quincy Noble (12.9). Both Heard (6.2) and Chandler Prater (6.0) lead Oklahoma State in rebounds per game. In addition, freshman guard and Gruver, Texas native Brenna Butler will be coming back to her home state to play against former teammate in Maupin.

FAN INFORMATION/PROMOTIONS

· Doors open one hour prior to tipoff at the United Supermarkets Arena.

· The clear bag policy is in effect for all Texas Tech Athletics events.

· Fans can also purchase tickets online or at the arena.

· Theme: Pink Game – Cancer Awareness

· Giveaway: Pink Jersey Rally Towel

· Fans are encouraged to wear pink

Release provided by Casey Montalvo Texas Tech Athletics