Texas Tech women complete day two of NCAA West action

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Texas Tech women competed day one of their NCAA West First Round week Thursday night at John McDonnell Field.

The sprints highlighted the day for women early on, especially in the 100m which saw three Red Raiders book finals lanes. Rosemary Chukwuma dropped a blistering 10.86 (3.1w) for the fastest time of the day. The sprint becomes the second-fastest wind-aided time in Tech history.

Meanwhile, Alyssa Colbert and Success Umukoro wrapped up the qualifying trio sprinting in the same heat. Colbert went 11.02 (3.5w) to win the heat as Umukoro went 11.12 (3.5w) taking third.

In the 1500m, Juliet Cherubet made a late surge in her heat to win it, after already being in position to secure an automatic qualifier. Cherubet won at the line with a time of 4:20.28.

Naomi Krebs secured an automatic bid in the 100m hurdles as she placed third in her heat with a PB time of 13.21 (1.5w). Destiny Smith grabbed the final “next best time” with a run of 13.36 (1.0w).

Notables

Kyeese Hollands finished 15th in the javelin, three spots from qualifying as she threw 49.15m (161-3). The cutoff mark was 50.42m (165-5).

Serena Clark finished 27th in the 200m with a PB 23.25.

Olivia Cade missed the finals cut by one height as she cleared an outdoor PB 4.20m (13-9.25). The finals qualifying height was 4.30m (14-1 ¼).

Up Next

The men begin their final day of competition Friday at 10:00 a.m. beginning with the discus.

Release Provided By Chris Duarte Texas Tech Athletics