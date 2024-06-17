Texas Tech Women’s Tennis to Compete in Knoxville Regional at 2025 ITA Kickoff

LUBBOCK, Texas – Fresh off a 20-win season that featured a program-record 10 Big 12 Conference victories, Texas Tech Women’s Tennis will head to Knoxville in January for the 2025 ITA Kickoff weekend scheduled for Jan. 24-27 at the various host sits.

Ranked No. 27 overall, the Lady Raiders chose the Knoxville regional and will be joined in Tennessee by No. 15 Ohio State and No. 16 N.C. State. As part of the selection, Tech will face the 12th-seeded Vols on Friday, Jan. 24. The Buckeyes will be the second seed in the Knoxville pod and will face the third-seeded Wolfpack on Jan. 24.

Friday’s two victorious teams from the opening round of the Knoxville Regional will meet in the regional championship match on Saturday, Jan. 25 with the two non-advancing team meeting in the consolation match also on that Saturday.

The 14 regional champions and co-hosts Illinois and Northwestern will advance to the 2025 ITA National Team Indoor Championships, held Feb. 7-10.

The Vols went 22-8 overall in 2024 and advanced to the NCAA Semifinals where they fell to eventual champion, Texas A&M. Tennessee’s NCAA Tournament run included victories over Murray State (Round One), No. 21 Duke (Round of 32), No. 1 Oklahoma State (Round of 16) and No. 8 UCLA (Quarterfinals). Tennessee fell to No. 18 USC in the regional championship match at home in last year’s ITA Kickoff Weekend.

Ohio State also won 20 matches in 2024, as the Buckeyes advanced to the Quarterfinals of the 2024 ITA Kickoff Weekend. The Buckeyes hosted a regional in the NCAA Tournament, falling to Vanderbilt 4-3 in the Round of 32.

The Knoxville regionals final team, NC State, went 22-9 in 2024. The Wolfpack advanced to the Semifinals of the ITA Indoor Championships in 2024, falling to runner-up Michigan. NC State also hosted a regional in the NCAA Tournament a season ago, sweeping SC State and ODU before falling to Stanford in the NCAA Round of 16.

Texas Tech made the Round of 32 of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, finishing the 2024 season at 20-9 overall. The Lady Raiders advanced to the Semifinals of the Big 12 Championship for the first time since 2019 and also saw the doubles duo Metka Komac and Avelina Sayfetdinova advance to the NCAA Quarterfinals of the NCAA Double Championships for the first time in program history.

SCHEDULE:

Friday, Jan. 24:

No. 4 Texas Tech at No. 1 Tennessee

No. 3 NC State vs. No. 2 Ohio State

Saturday, Jan. 25:

Consolation match

Championship match

