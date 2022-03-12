Texas Tech wraps up day one of NCAA Indoors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas Tech track and field team completed day one of the NCAA Indoor Championships highlighted by two medal winners in Monae’ Nichols (silver) and Gabe Oladipo (bronze) Friday night.
“First of all, I want to talk about Gabe (Oladipo),” said head coach Wes Kittley. “Six of the best throws in the history of Texas Tech and he had them all today. It’s just incredible how he came into this meet being ranked where he was coming in and gets third. I’m just so proud of him. Overall, it’s always an up and down meet and it’s so tough. We filled up some lanes today, not all of them, but I’m hoping we can get back out tomorrow and score some points.”
Gary Haasbroek started the day for the Red Raiders in the heptathlon in a day that saw him go from 13th to eighth by the end of the day. The Australian gained back some crucial points in the shot put where he set a new PR with a throw of 13.15m (43’-1.75”) – previously 12.45m (40’-10.25”) that was set at the Big 12 meet two weeks ago. He climbed up the rankings in high jump setting another PR as he leaped 2.06m (6’-9”) to finish fourth overall in the event. – came in with a 2.03m (6’-8”) PR, set back in 2019. Haasbroek heads into Saturday with only the 60m hurdles, pole vault and 1000m left.
In the men’s weight throw, Gabe Oladipo finished third as his top throw was 22.84m (74’-11.25”) which was a new personal best. The throw was made on his third attempt and stood second in the standings until Kent State’s Jake Wicky moved into second with his fifth throw of 23.08m (75’-8.75”).
Over in the horizontal jumps, Monae’ Nichols claimed second in the long jump with a leap of 6.57m (21’-6.75”). That mark tied with Florida’s Jasmine Moore but the one foul on Nichols’ side gave Moore the win. Ruth Usoro finished fifth, registering a leap of 6.52m (21’-4.75”).
“With Monae’, you tie for the national championship and your second-best jump is less than three centimeters than your best one,” Kittley said. “Her and Ruth (Usoro) both competed well. I was really pleased of the points we got out of that event.”
In the 800m, Moad Zahafi registered the fastest time in his heat and overall mark, clocking in at 1:47.03 for a finals spot in Saturday’s race. Meanwhile, in the 60m hurdles, freshman Vashaun Vascianna also snagged a finals spot for tomorrow. He placed second in his heat and had the third-best overall time at 7.64, tying his PR. Jacolby Shelton claimed the last spot for the 200m finals with a time of 20.99. Courtney Lindsey just missed the cut at 21.13 behind Shelton. Terrence Jones, Jr. – the top 60m time coming in – was ruled out due to a false start.
“One of the disappointments was Terrence getting the race called back,” Kittley said. “After he’s 30 meters down the track and then they called it back and that’s when he false started the next one – he was leading the heat.”
On the women’s sprints side, Rosemary Chukwuma registered a time of 7.21 in the 60m but the cutoff time for the finals spot Saturday would be 7.18. Demisha Roswell was in the second heat of the 60m hurdles but did not finish. In the pole vault, Chloe Wall placed in 10th, topping out at a height of 4.26m (13’-11.75”).
The Red Raiders are back in action tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. starting with the 60m hurdles in the heptathlon.
–TECH–
Release provided by Chris Duarte Texas Tech Athletics