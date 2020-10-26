Texas Tech’s Big 12 Men’s Basketball Schedule Announced

LUBBOCK, Texas – We now know the Big 12 fight card.
Respected and billed as an 18-round fight by Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard, the conference schedule was announced on Monday afternoon and will once again feature home-and-away series between each of the 10 conference opponents. The Red Raiders will open Big 12 play by hosting Kansas on Thursday, Dec. 17 at the United Supermarkets Arena before playing at Oklahoma on Tuesday, Dec. 22 in a pair of games that were moved up from the typical Big 12 schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The double round-robin format will conclude on Saturday, February 27 with Tech hosting Texas in the regular-season finale. The following week is left open for possible makeup games. The Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship is set for March 10-13 in Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center (formerly the Sprint Center).
“Every season there are 10 teams that are NCAA tournament teams in the Big 12,” Beard said. “It’s a tough conference every year. This year is no different with teams that can make the Final Four and win the national championship. There is a standard of excellence in this conference. You’re going against the best every night and always have to be ready to fight. It’s tough and exciting. We intend to be a part of the fight to win the championship.”
Information about 2020-21 Red Raider Basketball tickets will be released by Texas Tech Athletics in the coming days. All dates are subject to change. Times and television designations will be released when available.
The Red Raiders went 9-9 in conference play last season and are 40-32 under Beard going into his fifth season leading the program. Tech won the 2019 Big 12 regular-season championship with a 14-4 record for its top conference finish. The team has previously announced playing at LSU for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge and will release the remaining parts of the non-conference schedule once it is completed.
THE RUNDOWN: The Red Raiders will begin the 2021 calendar year with a pair of home games, hosting Oklahoma State on Saturday, Jan. 2 before playing Kansas State on Tuesday, Jan. 5 in Lubbock. The two-game home stand will be followed by a two-game road trip that begins with a trip to Ames, Iowa to play Iowa State on Saturday, Jan. 9 and then to Austin for a contest against Texas on Wednesday, Jan. 13. The first matchup of the season against Baylor comes on Saturday, Jan. 16 in Lubbock before Tech plays at TCU on Wednesday, Jan. 20.
Tech will play its first rematch of the conference schedule when it hosts Iowa State on Saturday, Jan. 23 for its ninth Big 12 game and then will play West Virginia for the first time on Monday, Jan. 25. The Red Raiders will have a week off before hosting Oklahoma on Monday, Feb. 1 to begin a week that sends them to Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Feb. 6 to face the Wildcats. Tech and WVU will meet for the second time in two weeks when the Mountaineers travel to Lubbock for a Tuesday, Feb. 9 contest.
The Red Raiders will finish off their conference schedule with three of their final five games on the road. The first road trip takes them to Waco to play Baylor on Saturday, Feb. 13 and then to Lawrence for a game against Kansas. Tech will host TCU on Wednesday, Feb. 17 between the trips to Baylor and Kansas and will then play their final road game of the regular season on Tuesday, Feb. 23 against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Red Raiders will complete the Big 12 schedule by hosting Texas on Saturday, Feb. 27 at the USA.
Texas Tech Big 12 Schedule
Thursday, December 17
Kansas at Texas Tech
Tuesday, December 22
Texas Tech at Oklahoma
Saturday, January 2
Oklahoma State at Texas Tech
Tuesday, January 5
Kansas State at Texas Tech
Saturday, January 9
Texas Tech at Iowa State
Wednesday, January 13
Texas Tech at Texas
Saturday, January 16
Baylor at Texas Tech
Wednesday, January 20
Texas Tech at TCU
Saturday, January 23
Iowa State at Texas Tech
Monday, January 25
Texas Tech at West Virginia
Monday, February 1
Oklahoma at Texas Tech
Saturday, February 6
Texas Tech at Kansas State
Tuesday, February 9
West Virginia at Texas Tech
Saturday, February 13
Texas Tech at Baylor
Wednesday, February 17
TCU at Texas Tech
Saturday, February 20
Texas Tech at Kansas
Tuesday, February 23
Texas Tech at Oklahoma State
Saturday, February 27
Texas at Texas Tech
GAME DAYS: Saturday (8), Tuesday (4), Wednesday (3), Monday (2), Thursday (1)
Release provided by Texas Tech